Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell Celebrate Christmas Teaching Daughter Grace a New Word

Bindi Irwin is no stranger to expressing gratitude for her family.

The Crikey! It's The Irwins star, 24, shared a series of snaps on Sunday where she cozied up with husband Chandler Powell and daughter Grace Warrior, 21 months, during the holiday weekend. The family of three were full of smiles as they posed with each other wearing green sweaters and festive red plaid.

According to Irwin, Grace, whom the couple welcomed on their first wedding anniversary in March 2021, took advantage of the Christmas festivities to learn a new word.

"Our Christmas ❤️ Grace's new words "Doug Pug" - all morning," explained Irwin in the caption of a carousel of images where the family reads the book Doug The Pug and the Kindness Crew together.

The popular children's book follows the 10-year-old celebrity canine on an adventure to spread kindness with a focus on messages of acceptance, togetherness, and inclusivity. The book is full of beautiful illustrations.

Last month, she echoed those feelings in a sweet birthday tribute to her husband on his 26th birthday.

"Our family. My world ❤️," she wrote in the caption of the post. "November 14 is one of my favourite days of the year, celebrating my incredible husband's birthday. Chandler, you are the strongest, kindest and most selfless man I have ever known. I wish I could find a way to express how much you mean to me."

She continued, "I love you in every way, for all of my days. For me and Grace, our sun doesn't just rise and set with you, you ARE our sunshine. Happy Birthday to the very best."

Bindi Irwin/Instagram

Irwin chatted with PEOPLE in October about writing the foreword for the fifth volume of Good Night Stories from Rebel Girls: 100 Inspiring Changemakers, and shared that she took inspiration from their daughter.

"I'm excited for my beautiful daughter to read this series as she grows up, as I know she'll be empowered by the incredible stories shared," she said, noting her hopes for baby Grace as she gets older.

"Grace already has such a strong and independent personality. My hope is that she feels supported to undertake and accomplish anything she sets her mind to," she added.