Bindi Irwin and Baby Grace Warrior Strike a Pose in Sunglasses: 'It's a Vibe'

"My girls sent me this photo while I was in a Zoo meeting," Bindi's husband Chandler Powell captioned the sweet mother-daughter snap

Bindi Irwin and 5-month-old daughter Grace Warrior are all smiles in their shades!

Chandler Powell shared a sweet photo of his wife and daughter on his Instagram account Tuesday. In the mirror selfie, Irwin, 23, and Grace both posed in sunglasses with their tongues playfully sticking out at the camera.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"My girls sent me this photo while I was in a Zoo meeting," Powell, 24, wrote in the caption. "It absolutely made my day and I hope it makes yours too. These two always put a smile on my face 😂❤️."

Irwin responded in the comments, "It's a vibe 😂 we love you so much."

This isn't the first time the proud papa has shared an adorable picture of his family. Last week, Powell posted a shot of him holding baby Grace as she reached out to a wallaby.

"Grace spending time with Daniel the wallaby," Powell captioned the Instagram post. "'I just want to hug you!'"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

Irwin, who welcomed daughter Grace in March, previously opened up about wanting to raise her child to carry on her family's devotion to wildlife.

"Everything we do is to create positive change on the planet and protect as many beautiful animal species as we can," she told The Bump in February. "I'm so excited for our daughter to grow up learning about the importance of giving back and making a difference in the world for the future generations. My family started this work over 50 years ago and I have always been grateful that they included me and my brother every step of the way."

RELATED VIDEO: Bindi Irwin Shares Adorable Photos of 'Princess' Baby Grace in Her Own Tiny Lawn Chair

"We've been tremendously lucky to learn about how to care for so many different animals and educate others on conservation," she continued. "My dad was the first person to create the term 'Wildlife Warrior.' Being a Wildlife Warrior means to stand up and speak for those who cannot speak for themselves. We've been referring to our daughter as our Baby Wildlife Warrior."