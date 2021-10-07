Bindi Irwin says that her 6-month-old daughter "pokes her tongue out as soon as she knows we’re about to take a photo"

Bindi Irwin and Baby Grace Are All Smiles in Cute Photo Snapped By Husband Chandler Powell

Bindi Irwin's daughter Grace Warrior is one happy baby — and the 6-month-old already has a signature pose for the camera.

Irwin, 23, shared a sweet photo on Instagram Wednesday from a family stroll through the Australia Zoo's gardens. The new mom, who shares Grace with husband Chandler Powell, posed with the tot in a baby carrier and their puppy Piggy on a leash.

"Evening family walks through the Australia Zoo gardens. Love that our girl pokes her tongue out as soon as she knows we're about to take a photo!" Irwin wrote in the caption, tagging her husband as the photographer of the snapshot.

Powell, 24, sweetly responded in the comments, writing: "Love my girls❤️"

Little Grace has become notorious lately for sticking her tongue out in front of the camera.

The little one has struck the pose in several recent photos shared by her parents, including a picture of Grace with her dad that Irwin dubbed her new "Favourite photo."

In that snap, Powell held up Grace cheek-to-cheek, and while he gave the camera a wide grin, his daughter stuck out her tongue. "We love you so much❤️" the new dad wrote in the comments of his wife's post.

In another example shared this week by the Crikey! It's the Irwins star, Grace sat on a blanket in a grassy outdoor spot, smiling and once again sticking her tongue out at the camera.

"Wildlife Warrior princess," Irwin captioned the post.

Irwin and Powell, who tied the knot in March 2020, welcomed Grace in March 2021.

In June, Bindi told PEOPLE that since bringing Grace home, it has felt like she's forever been part of the family.