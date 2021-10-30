Bindi Irwin Says Baby Grace 'Finds Magic in Everything' as They Enjoy Family 'Adventure' in Tasmania

Bindi Irwin's daughter Grace Warrior is already an adventurer!

The mom of one, 23, took her 7-month-old daughter with her and husband Chandler Powell on a trip with four other people, including Bindi's brother Robert Irwin, to the Australian island state of Tasmania. Robert, 17, also shared a variety of photos from their trip on Instagram Saturday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Another great trip to Tasmania! Good times with the fam ✌️," Robert wrote alongside a carousel of images, beginning with a group photo.

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

"Best memories from this adventure. 🙏🏼," Bindi replied in the comments.

Later in the post, Robert shared a photo of him and brother-in-law Powell grinning ear-to-ear while spending some downtime with baby Grace.

Irwins Take Baby Grace On Hiking 'Adventure' Credit: Robert Irwin/Instagram

Bindi shared her own pair of photos from the trek on Friday, with baby Grace happily holding her smiling mom in front of the landscape.

"Hiking with our beautiful girl is one of the most special things in life," the Dancing With the Stars alum captioned her Instagram post. "She adores being outside, looking for wildlife with us. Grace Warrior finds magic in everything and I love that."

That same day, Robert shared a cute photo of him and Grace all bundled up and smiling for the camera. "More adventures with Grace Warrior — luckiest uncle ever 😊," the Crikey! It's the Irwins star wrote.

Baby Grace turned 7 months old on Monday. Bindi celebrated the occasion on Instagram with a pair of adorable photos of her daughter taken by brother Robert. The infant smiled sweetly while holding a display showing her age for the first photo, and stuck her tongue out in the second.

"Expectation vs. Reality (swipe) 🥰 Grace Warrior is 7 months old!" the proud parent captioned the post. "She loves snuggles, adventure, trying new food, grabbing everything and giggles. Apparently koalas are especially funny. Infinite love for our little Wildlife Warrior."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Grace Warrior Credit: Robert Irwin via Bindi Irwin/Instagram

Powell, 24, chimed in with "Our daughter is the cutest" in the comments section before thanking Robert for his photography.