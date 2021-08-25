Bindi Irwin's 5-Month-Old Daughter Grace Warrior Relaxes in Mini Beach Chair

"Every day she reminds us of the magic in even the simplest of things," Bindi Irwin said in a post celebrating her daughter's 5-month birthday

Grace Warrior knows how to spend a day in the sun.

The tot's mom, Bindi Irwin, shared a series of photos on Instagram, Tuesday, in celebration of Grace's 5-month birthday — revealing some baby-sized beach gear nearly as adorable as Grace herself.

In the photos, Grace is strapped in to a miniature folding camping chair on the sandy shore of what appears to be the bank of a river. The baby sports a pink head wrap, white floral onesie and a wooden medallion that reads, "I'm five months old today Crikey," in cursive script.

Little Grace was all smiles for the photo shoot and appeared to be eating up the attention — as well as the birthday sign.

It's not surprising that Grace is already outfitted with her own outdoor gear, as her mom revealed in the caption of the post that she has an adventurous spirit and loves the outdoors.

"Our Grace Warrior is 5 months old. ❤️" Bindi, 23, wrote. "She loves being outside on adventures with us, cuddling up to hear a good story, feeling/grabbing everything around her and giggling."

"Every day she reminds us of the magic in even the simplest of things," added the conservationist, who shares Grace with husband Chandler Powell.

Chandler, 24, shared one of the same pictures on his own Instagram, writing, "5 months of sunshine with our happy girl☀️ Recent weeks have been filled with smiles, laughter, rolling around and grabbing everything within reach. We love you, Grace❤️"

It's not the first time that Grace has been pictured in the mini outdoor chair.

Earlier this month, Bindi posted a photo of Grace sitting in the chair in between her dad and uncle Robert Irwin, who both lounged in adult-sized versions.

"Our Wildlife Warrior princess. 💛" Bindi wrote in the caption at the time, adding that Grace's "smile is the best part of our day."

Bindi and Chandler welcomed Grace on March 25, and have been sharing plenty of new parenthood moments with fans through social media since.

On Friday, Bindi got candid about Grace's teething process, sharing that it has led to "early mornings and not much sleep for any of us."

"However, this little sunbeam smile makes it all worth it. ☀️" she added alongside a photo snapped by Chandler.

In June, Bindi told PEOPLE that since bringing Grace home, it has felt like she's forever been part of the family.