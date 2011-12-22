Spotted: Billy Zane and Ava - Sweater Set

Billy Zane scoops up daughter Ava, 10 months, while shopping at The Grove on Tuesday in Los Angeles.

December 22, 2011

Love the stuffed puppy dog!

Billy Zane scoops up daughter Ava Katerina, 10 months, while shopping at The Grove on Tuesday in Los Angeles.

Eva is the actor’s first child with his girlfriend, 27-year-old model Candice Neil.

Zane, 45, is best known for his role as Caledon Hockley in Titanic — the 3D version hits theaters again in April.

