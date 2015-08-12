Wife Alexis delivered their daughter, Della Rose Joel, at 2:40 a.m. in New York.

She’s got a way about her!

Billy Joel welcomed his second child on Wednesday, Aug. 12, his rep confirms to PEOPLE exclusively.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Wife Alexis delivered their daughter, Della Rose Joel, at 2:40 a.m. in New York.

Weighing in at 7 lbs., 6.5 oz., Della is the 66-year-old singer’s first child with Alexis, 33, an accomplished equestrian.

PEOPLE confirmed in April that the couple were expecting a baby together — another girl for the dad-to-be!

“Billy is thrilled to become a dad again,” a source told PEOPLE at the time.

Image zoom

And life got even sweeter for the parents-to-be when they tied the knot during their annual Fourth of July party at Joel’s Long Island estate.

The couple “surprised guests by exchanging vows in front of their family and close friends,” the singer’s spokeswoman told PEOPLE at the time.

Joel is already dad to singer/songwriter Alexa Ray Joel, his 29-year-old daughter from his previous marriage to Christie Brinkley.