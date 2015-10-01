The special occasion called for a speech from Cuomo, PEOPLE has learned

Billy Joel Chooses Gov. Andrew Cuomo for His Baby Girl's Godfather, Celebrates Christening at Big Dinner

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has been chosen as the godfather of Billy Joel and wife Alexis‘ baby girl, Della Rose, PEOPLE has confirmed.

Joel, 66, and Alexis, 33, celebrated their daughter’s christening with Cuomo and other close friends and family members in Roslyn, New York, on Tuesday.

The group of 20 dined on Greek fare at Kyma restaurant. At one point, Cuomo, the musician’s good friend, delivered a speech in the family’s honor, according to the New York Post.

Jamie McCarthy/WireImage

Alexa Ray Joel, Billy’s daughter with Christie Brinkley, was also on hand for the special occasion, according to the Post.

The Joels welcomed their bundle of joy in August and shared their excitement with an adorable photo of the first-time mom holding their newborn.

Billy and Alexis tied the knot in a magical wedding at Billy’s Long Island estate during their annual Fourth of July bash. Cuomo officiated the ceremony.