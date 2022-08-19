Billy Idol Says Granddaughter Poppy, 2, Is an 'Old Chip Off the Grandad Block'

The musician is a grandfather to Poppy Rebel and MaryJane Rebel

By
Angela Andaloro
Published on August 19, 2022 11:47 AM
billy idol
Photo: billy idol/instagram

Billy Idol's granddaughter shares his big personality.

The British rocker, 66, appeared on Audacy Check In where he talked about his life as a grandfather to daughter Bonnie Blue's two daughters, Poppy Rebel, 2, and MaryJane Rebel, 7 months.

When talking about his older granddaughter, the "White Wedding" singer said she's "very much a character in her own right."

"It's fantastic watching her character develop. She now has a sister as well, MaryJane, she's 7 months. Now watching her personality kick in and everything, Poppy, she's definitely got a bit of a chip off the old granddad block," he joked, adding how great it's been to learn about MaryJane in these recent months.

"It's been a lot of fun, especially during this pandemic [and] watching them grow."

Speaking with PEOPLE last August, Idol said that becoming a grandfather has changed him in ways he never expected.

"It opens you up emotionally," he said. "Everything is a new experience for her. In a way, I'm reliving those experiences myself."

Idol also revealed that Poppy was already becoming a fan of his music. "The other day she was bouncing up and down to 'Rebel Yell,' " he said of his Grammy-nominated song. "But of course, she also loves 'Baby Shark.' "

Idol is a father of two. He shares Bonnie with ex Linda Mathis and shares son Willem Wolf, 34, with ex Perri Lister.

In 2021, Idol returned to the stage after a year off and the extra time in L.A. with Poppy, where he got the chance to teach his first grandchild to walk and talk.

