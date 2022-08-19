Celebrity Parents Billy Idol Says Granddaughter Poppy, 2, Is an 'Old Chip Off the Grandad Block' The musician is a grandfather to Poppy Rebel and MaryJane Rebel By Angela Andaloro Angela Andaloro Twitter Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV. People Editorial Guidelines Published on August 19, 2022 11:47 AM Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: billy idol/instagram Billy Idol's granddaughter shares his big personality. The British rocker, 66, appeared on Audacy Check In where he talked about his life as a grandfather to daughter Bonnie Blue's two daughters, Poppy Rebel, 2, and MaryJane Rebel, 7 months. When talking about his older granddaughter, the "White Wedding" singer said she's "very much a character in her own right." "It's fantastic watching her character develop. She now has a sister as well, MaryJane, she's 7 months. Now watching her personality kick in and everything, Poppy, she's definitely got a bit of a chip off the old granddad block," he joked, adding how great it's been to learn about MaryJane in these recent months. "It's been a lot of fun, especially during this pandemic [and] watching them grow." Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. Speaking with PEOPLE last August, Idol said that becoming a grandfather has changed him in ways he never expected. "It opens you up emotionally," he said. "Everything is a new experience for her. In a way, I'm reliving those experiences myself." Idol also revealed that Poppy was already becoming a fan of his music. "The other day she was bouncing up and down to 'Rebel Yell,' " he said of his Grammy-nominated song. "But of course, she also loves 'Baby Shark.' " Some of the Lucky Stars Who've Joined the Celebrity Grandparents Club Idol is a father of two. He shares Bonnie with ex Linda Mathis and shares son Willem Wolf, 34, with ex Perri Lister. In 2021, Idol returned to the stage after a year off and the extra time in L.A. with Poppy, where he got the chance to teach his first grandchild to walk and talk.