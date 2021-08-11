Billy Idol on How Becoming a Grandfather Has Changed His Life: 'It Opens You Up Emotionally'

Billy Idol is over the moon about his newest fan club member.

The British rocker, 65, best known for '80s hits such as "White Wedding" and "Mony Mony," recently became a grandfather to granddaughter Poppy Rebel, and says the 1-year-old is already dancing to his music.

"The other day she was bouncing up and down to 'Rebel Yell,' " he says of his Grammy-nominated song. "But of course, she also loves 'Baby Shark.' "

Idol, who will release the EP The Roadside on Sept. 17 and embark on a U.S. tour in the fall, says a year off and the extra time in L.A. with Poppy — whose mother is Bonnie Broad, 31, Idol's daughter with ex Linda Mathis — has been so much fun.

billy idol Credit: Ramona Rosales

He's currently having a blast helping teach his first grandchild to walk and talk.

"She can say 'dude,' 'duck' and 'fish,' " he says.

Idol adds that becoming a grandfather has changed him in ways he never expected.

"It opens you up emotionally," he says. "Everything is a new experience for her. In a way, I'm reliving those experiences myself."