Billie Lourd Shares New Photos of Son Kingston, Calls Fiancé Austen Rydell 'the Best Dad'

Billie Lourd announced the birth of her first child, a son named Kingston, in September

Billie Lourd is celebrating her fiancé Austen Rydell on his birthday.

On Saturday, Rydell turned 29 and the Booksmart actress marked the occasion with a sweet Instagram tribute that included new photos of their son Kingston, whom she welcomed in September 2020.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"IT'S MY FAVORITE HOLIDAY O THE YEAR - @avstenrydell 's BIRTHDAY!!!" she wrote in the caption alongside the photo series, which began with one of the couple cradling their newborn and ended with another of Rydell sleeping with their son.

"He's the best best friend / the best dad / best person to wake up to (even when we've only slept 1 ish hours) / best adventure partner / best human in general WOWWWW I AM SO OBSESSED WITH HIM," Lourd, 28, continued, adding some hashtags: "#sorryforthecaps #notreallytho #howelsecouldiexpressmyenthusiasum #DILF #waitno #DIDF and as frank sinatra says #youmakemefeelsoyoung !!!"

Having kept her pregnancy a secret, Lourd surprised everyone when she first announced the birth of her son in September, sharing a photo of the little boy's feet on her Instagram.

"👑💙👑Introducing: 💙👑💙Kingston Fisher Lourd Rydell💙👑💙," the new mom wrote in the caption.

As the grandson of the late Star Wars actress Carrie Fisher, Kingston was fittingly dressed in a solar system onesie for the birth announcement. He was also wrapped in a blue and white fuzzy blanket.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Lourd and Rydell got engaged last June. In his announcement of the happy news on Instagram, Rydell wrote that saying "yes" to his proposal was a no-brainer for the Scream Queens alum.

"💍💍💍 She said YES!! (Actually she said 'Duhhh') But I guess that's even better than yes?!? 💗🤪🎉🎰💥🍾," he captioned a series of photos that showed their romance.

In January, she opened up about how her fiancé cared for her while she was pregnant, calling him the "best dad in the world."