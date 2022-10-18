Pregnancy the second time around is proving to be a bit more challenging for Billie Lourd.

The 30 year-old, who shares 2-year-old son Kingston Fisher with husband Austen Rydell, experienced her first pregnancy during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I went nowhere," she told PEOPLE Monday at the Los Angeles premiere of her new movie Ticket to Paradise. "I knitted a blanket, and I watched The Sopranos, and I watched The Wire and I didn't leave my couch. It was a very different vibe."

This time, not only is Lourd managing a toddler, but she has continued working throughout her pregnancy. She jokingly calls herself "a psycho person" as she reflects on her busy last few months.

"I did American Horror Story, and then I just wrapped this other movie that I shot in London," she says.

And as her bump has become more visible, Lourd says it's getting harder to travel and keep up with her busy schedule: "I tried to hide my stomach, like, 'Am I allowed to fly here? Is this okay?' "

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Billie Lourd. Alberto Rodriguez/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty

While she's careful not to accidentally share the baby's sex — "I'm really focusing really hard, because I woke up at 3:30 in the morning," Lourd quips — she says she's excited for her second child to grow up and get to watch her act while pregnant.

It's not something she got to experience with her own mom, the late Carrie Fisher, but she says it "would've been incredible" to get to see Fisher star in a movie while Lourd was in her belly.

"That's why I also wanted to do it. Because it will be cool for this kid to be able to Google it and see themself," she tells PEOPLE.

Though maintaining such a busy filming schedule has been "hardcore," the Booksmart actress says working while she carries her baby has been an extra-special experience.

"I got to do this movie … that was so special and incredible, and I got to be pregnant in it, and that was such an amazing experience and I'm so excited for my kid to get to see me in that," Lourd says of her latest project, And Mrs., which recently wrapped in London.

RELATED GALLERY: Stars Who Revealed Their Pregnancies on the Red Carpet in 2022

The second-time mom-to-be wrote in an Instagram post Monday that she was "emo af" as And Mrs. wrapped filming last week — though it was possible the emotions were stemming from her being "907 years pregnant."

Lourd revealed her baby bump last month at the London premiere of Ticket to Paradise, posing with her hands on her belly alongside husband Rydell, 30.

At Monday's L.A. premiere of Ticket to Paradise, which she stars in alongside George Clooney, Julia Roberts and Kaitlyn Dever, Lourd joked that, after the work she's put in while heavily pregnant, her child will have no worthy excuses to make.

"If they ever say they don't want to do their homework, I'm going to be like, 'Watch this movie. I was 9,000 years pregnant with you. You better have a good work ethic,' " she tells PEOPLE. "If that doesn't give you a good work ethic, I don't know what will."

Ticket to Paradise lands in theaters Friday.