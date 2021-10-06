"I was her mother, her kid, I was her everything. And that's one of the things I'm learning not to do with my kid," Billie Lourd said of taking care of her late mother Carrie Fisher

Billie Lourd Says Early Relationship with Mom Carrie Fisher Taught Her 'What Not to Do' with Son

Billie Lourd is reflecting on her relationship with her late mother Carrie Fisher and how it influences her current role as a parent to her son Kingston Fisher.

The actress, 29, appeared on Monday's episode of the New Day podcast and opened up about the "pressure" she faced as a young child taking care of her famous mother and how her experience with Fisher taught her "what not to do" today with her 1-year-old son.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"My main job when [Fisher] was alive was taking care of her and making sure she was okay," Lourd said in part of the conversation with host Claire Bidwell Smith. "I was her main support, and I was 7, for a lot of the time, and that was really hard and that's why I grew up really fast because I was her best friend. I was her mother, I was her kid, I was her everything. And that's one of the things I'm learning not to do with my kid."

The mom of one continued, "There's a lot of things that my mom taught me to do and then there's a lot that is, honestly it might be more valuable, of what not to do. And that's one of the things that I will not do to my son is put this pressure on him that I had on me."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Billie Lourd Credit: Billie Lourd/instagram

Fisher died in 2016 at age 60. Four years later, Lourd welcomed her first baby with fiancé Austen Rydell and honored her late mother with their baby's middle name.

Last month, the Booksmart star marked Kingston's first birthday by sharing to her Instagram never-before-seen photographs of the tiny tot taken from the past 12 months.

Lourd led her first picture slideshow with a photo of herself wearing a crown bearing her child's name as she fêted the young boy with cake. Another image showed Lourd playing with her son while sitting out on a patio.

The granddaughter of the late Debbie Reynolds captioned the post with a series of emojis that spelled out "1 year."