Billie Lourd Clarifies Son Kingston Is Not a 'Trendy' Quarantine Baby: 'He Was Conceived' Before

"This baby is absolute magic," the new mom says of her little boy

Billie Lourd gives pregnancy a glowing review!

The Scream Queens actress, 28, surprised fans when she announced that she and fiancé Austen Rydell welcomed their first child together, son Kingston Fisher, in September, sharing a photo of the newborn's feet on Instagram.

Giving rare insight into her pregnancy experience, Lourd joined her stepdad Bruce Bozzi on SiriusXM's Quarantined with Bruce on Wednesday.

"He's not technically a quarantine baby, and I want to make that known because a lot of people are having trendy quarantine babies," she says. "Kingston was conceived before quarantine. He's technically just a Caribbean baby."

Lourd says the pregnancy wasn't planned but it "turned out to be kind of a blessing in disguise having a quarantine baby — but he's not a quarantine baby — because I got to keep it to myself. Only my family knew and nobody else knew, like everyone was so surprised when we posted that little picture of his feet. It got to just be something I shared with the people I loved the most, which was so incredible and made my pregnancy so magical and wonderful, which I did not expect it was going to be."

"But it turned out to be the greatest experience," adds Lourd. "I got to just eat great food, hang out with the people I love, do Legos all the time, I took a hypno-birthing class. I loved being pregnant."

"I've wanted to be a mom since I was 2 years old, I always had a plan," she says. "Like, literally when I was 3, I'd tell you, 'I want like four kids. I want like one at 28,' which is so weird 'cause I had Kingston at 28 and it ended up happening, but it's even better than I could have ever expected."

"This baby is absolute magic," raves Lourd.

She recalls Rydell being a good support system throughout her pregnancy. Lourd called him the "best dad in the world."