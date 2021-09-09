Billie Lourd Shares 'Fashionable Pumping' Photos from American Horror Story Set: 'Pump It Up'

Billie Lourd is reminiscing about multitasking behind the scenes of American Horror Story.

On Thursday, the actress, 29, shared a gallery of photos on Instagram showing herself pumping breastmilk in her trailer, posing in the mirror.

"💁🏻‍♀️👩🏻‍🍼💁🏻‍♀️ #AHSdoublefeature was on last night so in #classicmefashion here are some #fashionablepumpingpics and one #typicalmirrorselfie to celebrate the occasion?!?!" she captioned the post, adding the hashtags, "#pumpupthejam #pumpitup #barkbarkitslark."

In the latest 10th season of AHS, subtitled Double Feature, Lourd plays Lark, a dentist who gives bloodthirsty clients fangs.

Lourd surprised fans last September when she announced that she and fiancé Austen Rydell welcomed their first child together, baby boy Kingston Fisher, sharing a photo of the newborn's feet on Instagram.

Giving rare insight into her pregnancy experience, Lourd joined her stepdad Bruce Bozzi on SiriusXM's Quarantined with Bruce in January.

"He's not technically a quarantine baby, and I want to make that known because a lot of people are having trendy quarantine babies," she said at the time. "Kingston was conceived before quarantine. He's technically just a Caribbean baby."

Lourd said the pregnancy wasn't planned but it "turned out to be kind of a blessing in disguise having a quarantine baby — but he's not a quarantine baby — because I got to keep it to myself."

"Only my family knew and nobody else knew," she continued, "like everyone was so surprised when we posted that little picture of his feet. It got to just be something I shared with the people I loved the most, which was so incredible and made my pregnancy so magical and wonderful, which I did not expect it was going to be."

"But it turned out to be the greatest experience," added Lourd. "I got to just eat great food, hang out with the people I love, do Legos all the time, I took a hypno-birthing class. I loved being pregnant."

She also shared that Rydell was a good support system throughout her pregnancy. Lourd called him the "best dad in the world."

"He was so caring and incredible and cooked for me and gave me foot massages," she said, adding that he "did these classes with me, like he did the lactation class, he did the positive birthing class. So he was with me every step of the way. And we just became even closer friends, even better partners."