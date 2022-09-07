Pregnant Billie Lourd Reveals She's Expecting Second Baby at 'Ticket to Paradise' Premiere

Billie Lourd posed with husband Austen Rydell — with whom she shares son Kingston, 23 months — at the London premiere

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 7, 2022 03:35 PM
Billie Lourd poses for photographers upon arrival for the World premiere of the film 'Ticket To Paradise' in London
Photo: Scott Garfitt/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Billie Lourd is adding another little one to her family.

The Booksmart actress and actor husband Austen Rydell, both 30, are expecting their second baby together. The couple revealed the news as they stepped onto the red carpet at the London premiere of her new film, Ticket to Paradise.

Lourd and Rydell were all smiles as they posed together, with Lourd wearing a pink sparkly dress with a pink rose pinned to it. In several photos, the soon-to-be mom of two cradled her baby belly.

Lourd and Rydell are already parents to son Kingston Fisher, 23 months. The two tied the knot in March in an intimate ceremony in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

L: Caption . PHOTO: Tim P. Whitby/Getty
R: Caption . PHOTO: David Fisher/Shutterstock

Rydell paid tribute to Lourd on her 30th birthday in March, sharing a gallery of snapshots from their travels together. He wrote, "This badass hot mom wife is 30!! She's accomplished more, traveled further, and experienced more than anyone you've ever met at 30 and she is MY wife!"

"Good luck finding a life partner like mine! I love you forever," concluded Rydell.

One month after, Lourd celebrated Rydell's 30th birthday on Instagram, sharing photos from their wedding day and writing, "Happy triple decade to my HUSBAND (whoaaa still feels super cool to say that out loud ok fine type it out loud is typing out loud a thing?)"

Speaking with her stepdad Bruce Bozzi on SiriusXM's Quarantined with Bruce in January 2021, Lourd praised Rydell for being a good support system throughout her pregnancy, calling him the "best dad in the world."

"He was so caring and incredible and cooked for me and gave me foot massages," she said at the time, adding that he "did these classes with me, like he did the lactation class, he did the positive birthing class."

"So he was with me every step of the way. And we just became even closer friends, even better partners," she added. "I think it prepared us to be the best parents and he's sitting out there with the baby right now."

Related Articles
Billie Lourd's Husband Calls Her a 'Badass Hot Mom Wife' on 30th Birthday: 'I Love You Forever'
Billie Lourd's Husband Calls Her a 'Badass Hot Mom Wife' on 30th Birthday: 'I Love You Forever'
Billie Lourd and Austen Rydell attend The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Opening Gala at The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on September 25, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.
Billie Lourd Celebrates Husband's 30th Birthday: 'You Make Me the Giddiest Gal in the Universe'
billie lourd honeymoon
Billie Lourd Shares Picturesque Photos from Honeymoon with Husband Austen Rydell
Austen Rydell, Billie Lourd
Billie Lourd and Austen Rydell's Relationship Timeline
Ashlee Simpson and Evan Ross’ Daughter, Jagger Snow, Back to School
Ashlee Simpson Ross Shares Jagger's Sassy Back to School Photo: 'First Grade Here She Comes!'
Heidi Montag 26 Weeks Pregnant
Pregnant Heidi Montag Pratt Shows Off Baby Bump at 26 Weeks in Black Bodycon Dress
Billie Lourd; Austen Rydell
Billie Lourd Marries Austen Rydell at 'Wedding Weekend' Celebration in Mexico
Heidi Pratt
Pregnant Heidi Montag Pratt Shows Off Her Baby Bump in Nude Maternity Shoot — See the Photo!
Louis Vuitton’s 2023 Cruise Show
Billie Lourd and Husband Austen Rydell Show Off Their Wedding Rings Front Row at Louis Vuitton Show
Premiere Of Walt Disney Pictures And Lucasfilm's "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" - Red Carpet
Billie Lourd on 'Touching' Wedding Moment as Late Mom Carrie Fisher's Pals Officiated: 'We Sobbed'
Billie Lourd
Billie Lourd Shares 'Fashionable Pumping' Photos from 'American Horror Story' Set: 'Pump It Up'
Billie Lourd
Billie Lourd Celebrates Son Kingston's First Birthday with Never-Before-Seen Family Photos
Billie Lourd Wore Rodarte to Marry Austen Rydell at an Intimate Ceremony in Cabo San Lucas
Just Married! Billie Lourd Shares First Dreamy Photos from Her Wedding with Austen Rydell
Arrivals on the green carpet of the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Opening Gala
Billie Lourd Says She Teased Her Mom for Not Wearing a Bra — But Now Doesn't Wear One Either
Amirah Kassem
Baker Amirah Kassem Welcomes Second Baby with Husband Ross Harrow: 'And Then There Were Four!'
Morgan Stewart and Jordan McGraw
Morgan Stewart and Jordan McGraw's Relationship Timeline