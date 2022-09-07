Pregnant Billie Lourd Reveals She's Expecting Second Baby at 'Ticket to Paradise' Premiere

Billie Lourd is adding another little one to her family.

The Booksmart actress and actor husband Austen Rydell, both 30, are expecting their second baby together. The couple revealed the news as they stepped onto the red carpet at the London premiere of her new film, Ticket to Paradise.

Lourd and Rydell were all smiles as they posed together, with Lourd wearing a pink sparkly dress with a pink rose pinned to it. In several photos, the soon-to-be mom of two cradled her baby belly.

Lourd and Rydell are already parents to son Kingston Fisher, 23 months. The two tied the knot in March in an intimate ceremony in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

Rydell paid tribute to Lourd on her 30th birthday in March, sharing a gallery of snapshots from their travels together. He wrote, "This badass hot mom wife is 30!! She's accomplished more, traveled further, and experienced more than anyone you've ever met at 30 and she is MY wife!"

"Good luck finding a life partner like mine! I love you forever," concluded Rydell.

One month after, Lourd celebrated Rydell's 30th birthday on Instagram, sharing photos from their wedding day and writing, "Happy triple decade to my HUSBAND (whoaaa still feels super cool to say that out loud ok fine type it out loud is typing out loud a thing?)"

Speaking with her stepdad Bruce Bozzi on SiriusXM's Quarantined with Bruce in January 2021, Lourd praised Rydell for being a good support system throughout her pregnancy, calling him the "best dad in the world."

"He was so caring and incredible and cooked for me and gave me foot massages," she said at the time, adding that he "did these classes with me, like he did the lactation class, he did the positive birthing class."

"So he was with me every step of the way. And we just became even closer friends, even better partners," she added. "I think it prepared us to be the best parents and he's sitting out there with the baby right now."