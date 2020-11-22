Billie Lourd Shares Never-Before-Seen Photo from Her Pregnancy 2 Months After Son Kingston's Birth

Billie Lourd surprised fans in September when she announced that she and fiancé Austen Rydell welcomed a son

Billie Lourd has finally shared a photo from her pregnancy.

On Sunday, the Booksmart actress shared a black-and-white portrait, taken by photographer Brian Bowen Smith, from when she was pregnant.

The never-before-seen photo was posted two months after she welcomed her first child, son Kingston, with fiancé Austen Rydell.

The image shows Lourd, 28, dressed in an off-the-shoulder flowy dress, cradling her bump in one hand while playfully tugging at her hair with the other. "🤍🤰🏻🤍 2️⃣ Ⓜ️🅾️♑️✝️♓️💲," the actress captioned the picture, using different emojis to spell out "2 months."

As Lourd had never publicly announced her pregnancy or shared any baby bump photos, many of her friends and followers were excited to see the picture on Sunday.

"THERE SHE IS!!!!!!!🖤," stylist Jamie Mizrahi wrote while actor Matt Bomer left a string of heart-eye emojis.

Lourd's Booksmart costar Nico Hiraga added, "Billlllie," while the film's director Olivia Wilde commented, "Oh my goshhhhhh ❤️❤️❤️❤️."

In September, Lourd announced on Instagram that she and Rydell, 28, welcomed their son.

"👑💙👑Introducing: 💙👑💙Kingston Fisher Lourd Rydell💙👑💙," the new mom wrote in the caption, sharing a photo of the little boy's feet.

As the grandson of the late Star Wars actress Carrie Fisher, the newborn was fittingly dressed in a solar system onesie. He was also wrapped in a blue and white fuzzy blanket.

Lourd and Rydell got engaged in June. In his announcement of the happy news on Instagram, Rydell wrote that saying "yes" to his proposal was a no-brainer for the Scream Queens alum.

"💍💍💍She said YES!! (Actually she said 'Duhhh') But I guess that's even better than yes?!? 💗🤪🎉🎰💥🍾," he captioned a series of photos that encapsulated their romance.

In February, Rydell wrote a sweet Valentine's Day tribute to his love on Instagram, alongside a photo of the two sharing a kiss in front of the sunset. "I found the best girl in the world," the 28-year-old actor captioned his post. "Happy Valentines Day to us!! We're hangin with the redwoods today.💕 ❤️🔴🌲🌹🐿."

Lourd shared her own loving post as well, writing alongside a slideshow of photos featuring the couple, "🌎💑🌏All 'round the world you make my world go 'round."