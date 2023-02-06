Billie Lourd Jokes About Leaving the House 'for the First Time in 942 Years' for Dinner with Baby and Husband

Billie Lourd is opening up about the realities of being a parent.

In a series of photos shared to her Instagram account on Monday, the Booksmart actress, 30, joked that she finally left the house for a date night with husband Austen Rydell "for the first time in 942 years."

"And your baby miraculously sleeps through dinner and you get to feel like a semi human for a sec?!" continued Lourd in the caption, adding: "And you get to have a fancy drink that comes out of a fancy smoky chamber?!? #whoa #swipe4proof."

At the beginning of the photo carousel, the mom of two can be seen pushing a stroller that matched her all-black outfit, which included boots and a long trench coat.

"I'm #notacoolenoughmom for a #momsponsorship but shout out to me for putting on #heels and wearing #mascara," added Lourd, commenting on her look in the post's caption.

Lourd and Rydell welcomed their second baby together in December after becoming parents to 2-year-old son Kingston Fisher in September 2020.

Continued Lourd in the post: "Oh and in other news the #parentsnightout #hashtag is back I know you guys missed it oh and swipe for an #oddmirrorselfie of me with a #diaper oh and you're welcome for this #unnecessarilylongcaption #longcaptionlonglife."

Billie Lourd/Instagram

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

After Lourd celebrated her 30th birthday in July, Rydell shared a tribute to his wife on his Instagram page.

He wrote alongside images of Lourd: "This badass hot mom wife is 30!! She's accomplished more, traveled further, and experienced more than anyone you've ever met at 30 and she is MY wife!"

"Good luck finding a life partner like mine! I love you forever," concluded Rydell.