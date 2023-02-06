Celebrity Parents Billie Lourd Jokes About Leaving the House 'for the First Time in 942 Years' for Dinner with Baby and Husband Billie Lourd and husband Austen Rydell have been married since March 2022 By Ingrid Vasquez Ingrid Vasquez Twitter Ingrid Vasquez is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. She graduated from The University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor in Journalism. Before joining the team, she worked as an Editor at FanSided and provided work in the celebrity and lifestyle space for brands that include Teen Vogue, Cosmopolitan, EW, and more. People Editorial Guidelines Published on February 6, 2023 11:08 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Billie Lourd/Instagram Billie Lourd is opening up about the realities of being a parent. In a series of photos shared to her Instagram account on Monday, the Booksmart actress, 30, joked that she finally left the house for a date night with husband Austen Rydell "for the first time in 942 years." Billie Lourd and Husband Austen Rydell Welcome Baby No. 2 "And your baby miraculously sleeps through dinner and you get to feel like a semi human for a sec?!" continued Lourd in the caption, adding: "And you get to have a fancy drink that comes out of a fancy smoky chamber?!? #whoa #swipe4proof." At the beginning of the photo carousel, the mom of two can be seen pushing a stroller that matched her all-black outfit, which included boots and a long trench coat. Billie Lourd and Austen Rydell's Relationship Timeline "I'm #notacoolenoughmom for a #momsponsorship but shout out to me for putting on #heels and wearing #mascara," added Lourd, commenting on her look in the post's caption. Lourd and Rydell welcomed their second baby together in December after becoming parents to 2-year-old son Kingston Fisher in September 2020. Continued Lourd in the post: "Oh and in other news the #parentsnightout #hashtag is back I know you guys missed it oh and swipe for an #oddmirrorselfie of me with a #diaper oh and you're welcome for this #unnecessarilylongcaption #longcaptionlonglife." Billie Lourd/Instagram Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. After Lourd celebrated her 30th birthday in July, Rydell shared a tribute to his wife on his Instagram page. He wrote alongside images of Lourd: "This badass hot mom wife is 30!! She's accomplished more, traveled further, and experienced more than anyone you've ever met at 30 and she is MY wife!" "Good luck finding a life partner like mine! I love you forever," concluded Rydell. Updated by Ingrid Vasquez Ingrid Vasquez Twitter Ingrid Vasquez is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. She graduated from The University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor in Journalism. Before joining the team, she worked as an Editor at FanSided and provided work in the celebrity and lifestyle space for brands that include Teen Vogue, Cosmopolitan, EW, and more. learn more