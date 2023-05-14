Billie Lourd Honors Carrie Fisher in Mother's Day Post: 'This Still Feels Like Her Day — Not Mine'

Billie Lourd took some time on Sunday to reflect on Mother's Day — both as a mom and a daughter.

In an Instagram post, Lourd, 30, shared a picture with her late mother, the iconic Carrie Fisher, along with a lengthy caption as she reflected on the day.

"Even though I've been a mom for almost 3 years and now have 2 kids of my own, the first thing I think of when I hear happy Mother's Day is her," Lourd wrote of the Star Wars legend. "Even though it's been over 6 years since she died, when I first wake up, this still feels like her day - not mine. But as the day goes on, I remember it is my day too now."

She continued, "I am a mother to two magical little creatures that I adore to my core, and there is nothing that brings me more joy than being their mother. And even though she's not here, it's still her day. It's our day now. And that is both sad and weirdly beautiful at the same time. With the magic of life comes the reality of grief. It is all intertwined. Mother's Day can be many things."

She concluded, "So like I say every year. Happy Mother's Day but also griefy / sad / lonely / estranged / frustrated / etc Mother's Day! Mixed Emotions Mother's Day!!! (Hallmark or whoever else makes cards out there - y'all should make that a card!!!) sending my love to anyone and everyone out there who needs it. You are not alone. ❤️"

Earlier in the month, Lourd took part in her mother finally being bestowed a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Fisher — who died just one day before her mother, Debbie Reynolds, in December 2016 — joined her Star Wars costars Harrison Ford and Mark Hamill on the popular tourist attraction on Hollywood Boulevard. It only made sense for her ceremony to be on May the 4th — Star Wars day.

Lourd accepted Fisher's star in her honor and spoke to the crowd gathered about her mom. Though Lourd noted that her mother used to tell her that you weren't famous until you were a Pez dispenser, Lourd said she believes you aren't famous until you have your own star.

"Like most kids, I grew up thinking my mom was a little bit — okay a lot — embarrassing," Lourd said at the time. "She tried to alter my opinion by showing me this cool movie she was in, Star Wars. I don't know if any of you've ever heard of it. I haven't. She used to love to tell the story that every time she tried to put it on I would roll my eyes and yell, 'It's too loud Mommy.' "

Lourd also sweetly shared that her mom was so special to not just their family, but everyone everywhere.

"My mom was glitter," Lourd said. "She covered her world in it both literally and metaphorically. She left a mark of her sparkle on everyone she met."