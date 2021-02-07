Billie Lourd also revealed that she and fiancé Austen Rydell put in a sweet nod to her late mother Carrie Fisher in their son's room

Billie Lourd Says She Had a 'Lil Gestational Diabetes Scare' During Pregnancy with Son Kingston

Billie Lourd is opening up about the best, and most challenging, parts of being pregnant.

The 28-year-old Scream Queens actress — who welcomed her first child, son Kingston Fisher, in September — shared some new details about her pregnancy over the weekend while answering fan questions on Instagram.

Asked about her pregnancy journey, Lourd shared that the second trimester was the "best" for her, although the third trimester also held a special place in her heart "because you finally get to meet your babe."

And while the first trimester may be challenging, the mom of one wrote that the rest of the experience more than makes up for it. "You get through it and it's beyond worth every second of weird moods/ acne / all that fun jazz when your little human arrives," she wrote.

Another challenging part of Lourd's pregnancy? Not being able to indulge in her biggest craving.

Although the star shared that she initially craved "ice cream" the most, everything changed after she had a "lil gestational diabetes scare."

"Then it was beets?!?!" she wrote. "Random I know but that's pregnancy vibes for ya!!!"

In a sweet nod to her late mother Carrie Fisher, Lourd also revealed that she and fiancé Austen Rydell would absolutely be passing on a love of Star Wars to their son.

"Duhhh," she wrote when asked by a fan alongside a photo of a whimsical light switch, which has the words "light side" and "dark side" on it, a nod to the two sides of the force.

"This is the light switch in his room," she added.

The Booksmart actress previously revealed that she "loved being pregnant."

"It turned out to be the greatest experience," she said last month while joining her stepdad Bruce Bozzi on SiriusXM's Quarantined with Bruce.

"It got to just be something I shared with the people I loved the most, which was so incredible and made my pregnancy so magical and wonderful, which I did not expect it was going to be," she added. "I got to just eat great food, hang out with the people I love, do Legos all the time."

"I've wanted to be a mom since I was 2 years old, I always had a plan," she continued. "Like, literally when I was 3, I'd tell you, 'I want like four kids. I want like one at 28,' which is so weird 'cause I had Kingston at 28 and it ended up happening, but it's even better than I could have ever expected."