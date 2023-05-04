Billie Lourd Feels 'Lucky' Her Kids Will Know Mom Carrie Fisher Through Her Work at Star Ceremony

Billie Lourd is can't wait to show her mom's iconic work to her little ones.

The Ticket to Paradise actress, 30, was supported by family and friends as her late mother, Carrie Fisher, as the Star Wars actress was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Thursday.

"I can't wait to bring my kids here when they're old enough to understand how cool it is," she shared.

Lourd shares daughter Jackson Joanne, 4 months, and son Kingston Fisher, 2½, with husband Austen Rydell, 30.

Elsewhere in her speech, Lourd teared up as she noted she's passing the "lightsaber" that is her love for Star Wars and her mom's character, Princess Leia, onto her kids.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Amy Sussman/Getty

"I feel so lucky that even though they won't get to meet my mom, they will get to know a piece of her through Leia," she continued. "And I will get to tell them that the little lady in the TV is my Momby, their Grandmomby. Leia has become a family heirloom, and not just for my family."

Reflecting on the sixth anniversary of Fisher's death in December in an Instagram post, Lourd talked about her feelings on the difficult day.

"✨❤️✨It has been 6 years since my Momby died (feels like 2 but also like 705 at the same time?). And unlike most other years since she's died, this year, these past two weeks have been some of the most joyful of my life," Lourd wrote.

"Giving birth to my daughter and watching my son meet her have been two of the most magical moments I have ever experienced. But with the magic of life tends to come the reality of grief," she continued. "My mom is not here to meet either of them and isn't here to experience any of the magic."

Lourd admitted that "sometimes the magical moments can also be the hardest."

"That's the thing about grief. I wish my Momby were here, but she isn't," Lourd continued, going on to discuss the ways she keeps Fisher's memory alive for her little ones.

"So all I can do is hold onto the magic harder, hug my kids a little tighter. Tell them a story about her. Share her favorite things with them. Tell them how much she would have loved them," Lourd shared.

"For anyone out there experiencing the reality of grief alongside the magic of life, I see you. You are not alone," the mom of two concluded. "Don't ignore either. Life can be magical and griefy at the same time."