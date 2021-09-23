Billie Lourd Celebrates Son Kingston's First Birthday with Never-Before-Seen Family Photos

Billie Lourd is celebrating one year with her baby boy!

The Booksmart actress, 29, marked son Kingston Fisher's first birthday on Wednesday by sharing to her Instagram never-before-seen photographs of the tiny tot taken from the past 12 months.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Lourd, who shares Kingston with fiancé Austen Rydell, led her first picture slideshow with a photo of herself wearing a crown bearing her child's name as she fêted the young boy with cake. Another shot showed Lourd playing with her son while sitting out on a patio.

She captioned the post with a series of emojis that spelled out "1 year."

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

The Scream Queens alum also shared pictures of Kingston with Rydell, 29, in second photo slideshow, writing in the caption: "HAPPY #parentalanniversary TO THIS D (#damn) A (#angelic) D (#dude) @avstenrydell !!!"

She added in a hashtag, "Petition to make parental anniversary a thing."

On her Instagram Stories, Lourd posted a throwback photo from her pregnancy snapped from the hospital. Captioning it with the date "Sep 22, 2020," the mom of one said that "1 year ago today eating some sub par Italian ice waiting for the 👑 to arrive!!!"

Lourd surprised fans last September when she announced that she and Rydell welcomed their first child together.

In January, she opened up about her pregnancy experience during an appearance on her stepdad Bruce Bozzi on SiriusXM show, Quarantined with Bruce.

"He's not technically a quarantine baby, and I want to make that known because a lot of people are having trendy quarantine babies," she said at the time. "Kingston was conceived before quarantine. He's technically just a Caribbean baby."

Billie Lourd Credit: Billie Lourd/instagram

Lourd noted that the pregnancy wasn't planned but it "turned out to be kind of a blessing in disguise having a quarantine baby — but he's not a quarantine baby — because I got to keep it to myself."

"Only my family knew and nobody else knew," she continued, "like everyone was so surprised when we posted that little picture of his feet. It got to just be something I shared with the people I loved the most, which was so incredible and made my pregnancy so magical and wonderful, which I did not expect it was going to be."