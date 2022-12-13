Billie Lourd and Husband Austen Rydell Welcome Baby No. 2

Actors Billie Lourd and Austen Rydell are already parents to son Kingston Fisher, 2

Published on December 13, 2022 01:49 PM
Billie Lourd
Photo: Gilbert Flores/Getty

Billie Lourd is a mom of two!

The Ticket to Paradise actress and actor husband Austen Rydell, both 30, have welcomed their second baby together, the actress's father Bryan Lourd revealed Tuesday while speaking at Variety's Dealmakers Breakfast in Beverly Hills, California.

"My daughter had a baby last night," he said while sitting down with Claudia Eller, Variety's chief production officer. "I left the hospital at 1:30 and got there this morning at 6. I'm a little tired, but happy."

"Everything's great," he added. "So if I wander, it's because the adrenaline is still flowing."

Lourd and Rydell are already parents to 2-year-old son Kingston Fisher.

billie lourd
Billie Lourd. Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Speaking with PEOPLE in October at the Los Angeles premiere of Ticket to Paradise, Lourd discussed how different her second pregnancy had been from her first during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I went nowhere," she said. "I knitted a blanket, and I watched The Sopranos, and I watched The Wire and I didn't leave my couch. It was a very different vibe."

This time, not only was Lourd managing a toddler, but she continued working throughout her pregnancy. She jokingly called herself "a psycho person" as she reflected on her busy last few months.

"I did American Horror Story, and then I just wrapped this other movie that I shot in London," she said.

Though maintaining such a busy filming schedule has been "hardcore," the Booksmart actress said working while she carried her baby was an extra-special experience.

Billie Lourd and Austin Rydell attend the World Premiere of "Ticket to Paradise" at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on September 07, 2022 in London, England.
Tim P. Whitby/Getty

"I got to do this movie … that was so special and incredible, and I got to be pregnant in it, and that was such an amazing experience and I'm so excited for my kid to get to see me in that," Lourd said of her latest project, And Mrs., which wrapped in London this past fall.

Lourd first revealed her baby bump in September at the London premiere of Ticket to Paradise, posing with her hands on her belly alongside Rydell.

Later, at the L.A. premiere of the film, Lourd joked that after the work she's put in while heavily pregnant, her child will have no worthy excuses to make.

"If they ever say they don't want to do their homework, I'm going to be like, 'Watch this movie. I was 9,000 years pregnant with you. You better have a good work ethic,' " she told PEOPLE. "If that doesn't give you a good work ethic, I don't know what will."

