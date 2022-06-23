The Happier Than Ever singer has always known she wants to be a mom one day

Billie Eilish Says She'd 'Rather Die' Than Not Be a Mom but 'Dreads' the Realities of Parenting

Billie Eilish has always known she wants to be a mom.

The Happier Than Ever singer, who will turn 21 later this year, opened up in a recent interview with The Sunday Times, where she admits she would "rather die" than not have kids.

"I need them," she says before adding that she also "dreads" the idea. "The older I get, the more I experience things, I just think, what am I going to do when my kid thinks that this is the right thing to do and I'm, like, no, it's not! And they won't listen to me."

Eilish goes on to say she has reached a point in her life where she feels "far more solid in who I am."

"I feel different now, like I'm desirable," she adds. "I feel like I'm capable of being as feminine as I want to be and as masculine as I want."

Billie Eilish performs on stage at Telekom Electronic Beats at Telekom Forum on June 01, 2022 in Bonn, Germany Billie Eilish | Credit: Andreas Rentz/Getty

Elsewhere in the interview, Eilish references the Uvalde, Texas, school shooting, saying, "You go to school and be prepared for a life-changing traumatic experience or dying. What? Where is the logic there?"

Earlier this month, the singer-songwriter debuted a new acoustic ballad called "TV," which discusses the effects of fame and references several high-profile pop culture events from the controversial Johnny Depp and Amber Heard trial to the likely SCOTUS overturn of Roe v. Wade.

"The internet's gone wild watching movie stars on trial," she adds, seemingly nodding to Depp and Heard's much-discussed court case before referencing the highly-publicized impending SCOTUS decision, "While they're overturning Roe v. Wade."

Billie Eilish Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty

While performing at the Austin City Limits Festival in October 2021, Eilish spoke out onstage about Texas' controversial abortion law, which essentially bans abortions and deputizes private citizens to target anyone who assists in one. During her headlining set, she said she considered canceling the performance in order to "punish" the state.

"When they made that s--- a law, I almost didn't want to do the show, because I wanted to punish this f---ing place for allowing that to happen here," she said into the mic, per video of the moment shared by PopCrave on Twitter. "But then I remembered it's you guys that are the f---ing victims, and you deserve everything in the world. We need to tell them to shut the f--- up!"