"We're so blessed to have healthy kids and a lot of love on our house," the singer told PEOPLE. "There's a lot of noise. I would have it no other way. We're so lucky"

Michael Bublé Is 'Already Living In Crazy Land' While Preparing for Fourth Child: 'It's Just Going to Get Better'

Luisana Lopilato and Michael Bublé attend the 2022 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 15, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada

Luisana Lopilato and Michael Bublé attend the 2022 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 15, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada

Michael Bublé and his wife Luisana Lopilato are about to welcome a fourth child, but the household insanity has already begun. It began years ago.

"I think it's already crazy. I think we're already living crazy land, so it's just going to get better," he told PEOPLE on Sunday at the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas. "We're so blessed to have healthy kids and a lot of love on our house. There's a lot of noise. I would have it no other way. We're so lucky."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The crooner, though, wasn't as lucky Sunday in another facet of his life: The Vancouver Giants, a hockey team that he owns, lost in the WHL playoffs and were eliminated. Bublé, who recently performed six shows at the Resorts World Theatre, admitted that he would be glued to his phone at the awards show to keep up on the game.

"When I was doing the [six shows] here I was actually walking down the Strip and I just kept listening to the game because I was too nervous and I was just screaming, 'Go Giants. Let's go Giants!'" he said.

Luisana Lopilato and Michael Bublé attend the 2022 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 15, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada Luisana Lopilato and Michael Bublé | Credit: Bryan Steffy/WireImage

Although his team got beat, there was a recent sports accomplishment in the Bublé household that was cause for celebration.