Michael Bublé Is 'Already Living In Crazy Land' While Preparing for Fourth Child: 'It's Just Going to Get Better'
Michael Bublé and his wife Luisana Lopilato are about to welcome a fourth child, but the household insanity has already begun. It began years ago.
"I think it's already crazy. I think we're already living crazy land, so it's just going to get better," he told PEOPLE on Sunday at the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas. "We're so blessed to have healthy kids and a lot of love on our house. There's a lot of noise. I would have it no other way. We're so lucky."
The crooner, though, wasn't as lucky Sunday in another facet of his life: The Vancouver Giants, a hockey team that he owns, lost in the WHL playoffs and were eliminated. Bublé, who recently performed six shows at the Resorts World Theatre, admitted that he would be glued to his phone at the awards show to keep up on the game.
"When I was doing the [six shows] here I was actually walking down the Strip and I just kept listening to the game because I was too nervous and I was just screaming, 'Go Giants. Let's go Giants!'" he said.
Although his team got beat, there was a recent sports accomplishment in the Bublé household that was cause for celebration.
