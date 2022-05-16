Michael Bublé Cradles Wife Luisana Lopilato's Baby Bump on Billboard Music Awards 2022 Red Carpet

The 2022 Billboard Music Awards mark the first red carpet for the couple since they revealed in February that they are expecting their fourth child

Michael Bublé and wife Luisana Lopilato are "Feeling Good" at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards.

Ahead of the show, the singer and actress — who are expecting their fourth child — were all smiles as they posed for photos in matching navy blue ensembles on the red carpet, where Bublé, 46, cradled Lopilato's baby bump.

Later in the evening, Bublé — who released his 11th studio album Higher in March — will take the BBMAs stage to present.

The BBMAs mark the first red carpet for the couple since they revealed in February that they are expecting in Bublé's "I'll Never Not Love You" music video.

In the video, Bublé and Lopilato, 34, recreate some of the most romantic scenes in cinematic history, including iconic sequences from movies like The Notebook, Love Actually and Titanic.

At the end of the video, Bublé is brought back to reality where he is met by his wife — who reveals her baby bump — and their three kids: sons Noah, 8, and Elias, 6, and daughter Vida, 3.

Luisana Lopilato and Michael Bublé attend the 2022 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 15, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada Luisana Lopilato and Michael Bublé | Credit: Bryan Steffy/WireImage

During a March appearance on The View, Bublé shared his son Elias' hilarious response when he learned he's getting another sibling.

"We told the kids on Christmas Eve. And we told them, 'Mommy has a baby in her tummy. You're going to have a little brother or sister,'" Bublé began. "And my 6-year-old Eli was distraught. We said, 'What's wrong?' And he said, 'Why didn't you invite us to watch when you fell in love and you made the baby?'"

"And I still — I still don't know how to answer the question," Bublé continued with a laugh. "Because obviously, they have no concept about how physically it happens. It's really cute, it's just so sweet — they just know that mommies and daddies fall in love and have the baby so he just wants to be invited."

Bublé then said he feels "blessed" to welcome another baby because he "loves every single second" of raising his kids to be good people.

"I'm just so lucky to be their dad," he said. "I just try my best to show them what we both do with our actions. Sometimes it's really simple, you just try to teach them to treat people the way you want to be treated, and that seems like the best way to show them."

Earlier this month though, Bublé told PEOPLE that baby No. 4 will likely be his and Lopilato's "last."

"We're really trying to be present with the pregnancy because, most likely, it's the last time," he said. "I want it to be really special for [Luisana], and I know it goes really fast. Since it's probably the last one, I just want to make sure that we're really enjoying every second of it."

As for their kids, they've already started weighing in on baby names.

"If it's a little boy, my boys want to name him after themselves, which doesn't work," he said with a laugh. "If it's a girl, my daughter has decided that Snowy for Snow White is what the girl would be named. I think we need help."

2022 Billboard Music Awards - Arrivals Luisana Lopilato and Michael Bublé | Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty

Having recently wrapped his Las Vegas residency, Bublé will next head abroad for his international tour, where he's hoping his family can join him on some dates.

"I've tried to schedule the tour around Luisana's movies," he said. "She does two or three films a year. She actually just filmed a movie while pregnant, and I would go back and forth with the kids to set. I know how much she loves it. Because I know how much I love it. Here in Vegas, I came off stage the other night, and there they are sitting at the side of the stage."