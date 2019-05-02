Daughter on the Way for Kane Brown! Country Star and Wife Reveal Sex of Baby on BBMAs Red Carpet

Kane Brown‘s current slice of "Heaven"? His little girl on the way!

The country singer walked the red carpet at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards Wednesday evening in Las Vegas, with his pregnant wife Katelyn by his side to support Brown as he vied for four awards: top country artist, top country male artist, top country album and top country song.

The "Lose It" crooner, 25, announced on Instagram last month that he and Katelyn, 26, are expecting their first child. His rep confirmed the happy news to PEOPLE, and on Wednesday, the couple revealed the sex of their upcoming addition.

“We’re having a baby girl,” Brown told The Ellen DeGeneres Show executive producer Andy Lassner on the red carpet. (The clip will air Thursday.)

Katelyn and Kane Brown John Shearer/Getty

“I’m prepared. I’m not going to let the baby go — I’m going to hold on to [her] the whole time,” Brown joked with PEOPLE. “I might be carrying the baby down the carpet with me next!”

Telling Billboard that his baby fever is at “100,” Brown said, “I’m excited. I wish I could just fast-forward and make it to where it’s already here.”

Brown wore Zegna while his wife chose a belly-baring Topshop ensemble.

Kane and Katelyn Brown Kevin Mazur/Getty

Kane Brown (R) and wife Katelyn

Brown shared the news himself on Instagram, captioning a photo of his wife’s sonogram, “It’s been so hard keeping this a secret!!!!! But the KB’S ARE GONNA BE PARENTS!!! KB3 🤗🤗🤗🤗🤗 IM GONNA BE A DADDY!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!”

“The coolest day of my life by far. I barely could stop laughing / crying to let her get pictures but I am soooooo happy and excited,” Katelyn wrote alongside a video of herself getting the ultrasound.

The mom-to-be added, “Kane, I love you so much & am so excited to have an addition to our family to share our everyday fun, travel, & love with💕”

Brown spoke with Extra about his expanding family at Stagecoach Festival over this the weekend, revealing that he’s “pumped” to become a dad and that his wife “feels nauseous every once in a while” but hasn’t experienced any serious morning sickness.

And the (happy) tears have already started flowing for the parents-to-be.

“We went to the hospital and actually checked the heartbeat and … we got [more] emotional,” he said. “I was getting nervous going down the elevator and once she actually saw the baby … it makes it so much more real, so we were both excited.”

The couple were married last October. Of newlywed life, Brown told PEOPLE, “It taught me to work everything out. If you ever get into an argument, don’t hold your pride over your head. Just actually talk it out until it’s worked out.”

The 2019 Billboard Music Awards were broadcast live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on May 1 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.