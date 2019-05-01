Florida Georgia Line's Tyler Hubbard's Pregnant Wife Hayley Shows Off Baby Bump on BBMAs Red Carpet

Bumpin’ along!

On Wednesday night, Florida Georgia Line‘s Tyler Hubbard and his pregnant wife Hayley showed off her growing baby bump at the Billboard Music Awards red carpet.

Hubbard, 32, wore a suit by Giorgio Armani while Hayley glowed in a dress by Jill Jill Stuart, shoes by Saint Laurent and a Judith Leiber clutch. She finished the look with La Kaiser and Gabriel & Co jewelry.

“We got a little dude on the way so we’re pretty excited. Middle of August we’ll have another one in the house,” he told Jason Kennedy and Tanya Rad on E! Live from the Red Carpet.

Image zoom Tyler and Hayley Hubbard John Shearer/Getty

Joining the Hubbards were Tyler’s duo partner, Brian Kelley, and his wife of five years, Brittney. The Tribe Kelley designer stunned in a Balmain dress, Alevi Milano shoes and a Judith Leiber clutch. She finished her look with jewelry by Astrid & Miyu. Kelley, 33, wore a custom Indochino suit and Christian Louboutin shoes, topped with a Stetson hat.

The country duo is up for four awards and are also presenting at the show.

Image zoom Brittney and Brian Kelley; Tyler and Hayley Hubbard Frazer Harrison/Getty

In April, the couple proudly showed off Hayley’s bump at the ACM Awards two months after PEOPLE exclusively confirmed Hubbard and his wife — who are already parents to 16-month-old daughter Olivia Rose — are expecting their second child in August.

“We’re just trying to spend as much as time with Olivia, our little girl, as possible before the chaos continues,” the Florida Georgia Line musician told PEOPLE last month. “We’re just kinda soaking up these last months as a three-person family and then we’ll see what happens after that.”

Shortly after the Hubbards announced they’re expecting again, the couple learned the sex of their baby — a boy! — during a surprise reveal on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

“This time around is amazing,” the country star recently told PEOPLE about the second pregnancy.

“It’s not as stressful as the first time because you know you can handle it, so we feel confident, we feel really excited,” he said, adding that the couple has “a good team around us now that helps out, which is key in any aspect of life.”

The 2019 Billboard Music Awards are broadcasting live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on May 1 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.