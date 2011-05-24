Travis Barker poses with children Atiana Cecelia , 12, Landon Asher , 7½, and Alabama Luella , 5, on Sunday at the 2011 Billboard Music Awards , held at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Landon and Alabama are the Blink-182 drummer’s kids with ex-wife Shanna Moakler, while Atiana is Moakler’s daughter with boxer Oscar De La Hoya, who entered rehab over the weekend.