Travis Barker poses with children Atiana Cecelia, 12, Landon Asher, 7½, and Alabama Luella, 5, on Sunday at the 2011 Billboard Music Awards, held at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Updated May 24, 2011 11:00 AM
Looks like they’ve perfected Dad’s rock star stare!

Landon and Alabama are the Blink-182 drummer’s kids with ex-wife Shanna Moakler, while Atiana is Moakler’s daughter with boxer Oscar De La Hoya, who entered rehab over the weekend.

