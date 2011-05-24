Spotted: Travis Barker's Billboard Babies
Travis Barker poses with children Atiana Cecelia, 12, Landon Asher, 7½, and Alabama Luella, 5, on Sunday at the 2011 Billboard Music Awards, held at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Looks like they’ve perfected Dad’s rock star stare!
Landon and Alabama are the Blink-182 drummer’s kids with ex-wife Shanna Moakler, while Atiana is Moakler’s daughter with boxer Oscar De La Hoya, who entered rehab over the weekend.
