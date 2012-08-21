"Waiting for that call any day now!" Bill, 41, Tweeted on Tuesday. The day before, he and Giuliana flew to Colorado, where their son will be born, for a "babymoon" prior to the baby's arrival.

Bill Rancic: My Son Is Set to Arrive 'Any Day Now'

Bill and Giuliana Rancic will become parents any day now.

The E! News host, 37, and her reality TV star husband are eagerly anticipating the arrival of their first child, a son, via gestational surrogate. And they’re traveling to his birth place to be ready for the big day.

“We’re setting up shop in Vail,” Bill recently told TooFab.com, explaining that their surrogate will deliver in Denver.

“We’re going to just chill out there until the little guy comes … He could come in 10 days, he could come in two weeks. He’s really going to dictate how long our babymoon is.”