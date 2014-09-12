"I grew up with my two sisters and my mom, " the actor and comedian tells PEOPLE

Bill Hader Jokes It's His 'Lot in Life' to Be Surrounded by Women

Bill Hader is the odd — make that only — man out in a home ruled by his leading ladies.

“It’s my lot in life,” Hader told PEOPLE at the Los Angeles premiere of The Skeleton Twins on Wednesday.

“I grew up with my two sisters and my mom, so it’s my lot in life to be surrounded by women.”

And while he tries to stand his ground, the actor admits he is outnumbered and will often surrender to his daughters, Harper, 2, and Hannah Kathryn, 5 next month.

“I’ll say, ‘I’m doing this!’ And, to me, masculinity is like, ‘I am watching TCM right now!’ ” Hader, 36, jokes. “They’re like, ‘No, we’re watching Peppa Pig.’ And I go, ‘Alright, Peppa Pig it is.’ ”

As for whether his girls are following in his footsteps, the funny man admits they have actually inherited their great traits from their mom, Hader’s wife of eight years, Maggie Carey.

“They are definitely taking after my wife, which is good. They’re just very smart and sweet and patient,” Hader says.

He adds with a laugh, “And I’m not sweet, and I’m not that smart, and I’m really impatient!”

— Reagan Alexander