Bill Hader Doesn't Talk Dating to Keep Privacy of His Daughters: 'Just Want Me to Be Their Dad'

Bill Hader's main concern is keeping his little girls safe.

The Saturday Night Live alum, 43, recently spoke to The Hollywood Reporter for their latest cover story where he revealed that he doesn't want to talk about his dating life in order to protect the privacy of his three daughters, Hayley Clementine, 7, Harper, 10, and Hannah Kathryn, 12.

"They just want me to be their dad," Hader told the outlet. "They just want me to sit and watch Encanto over and over and over again. So that's what I do."

PEOPLE exclusively reported in January that Hader and Pitch Perfect actress Anna Kendrick have been dating each other "quietly for over a year." Hader previously dated Rachel Bilson and was married to filmmaker Maggie Carey, whom he shares his daughters with.

The pair first separated in November 2017 after 11 years of marriage, before Hader filed for divorce that December.

Hader and Carey finalized their divorce in June 2018 and now co-parent their kids. Hader told THR that he was recently worried about the impact stress from the pandemic could have on Hayley, Harper, and Hannah.

"Maggie and I were just trying to keep them calm," he said. "And then, weirdly, it was the other way around. They would really keep us calm."

Hader is very private with his children regardless of his relationship status. The Emmy-winning Barry co-creator and star opened up to Variety for a profile in 2019, where he discussed the challenge of balancing his flourishing career with being a dad.

"I think I saw my kids a total of five days all summer. It was terrible," said Hader. Variety explained at the time that Hader spent the summer months in part writing for Barry's second season and filming his role as adult Richie Tozier in It: Chapter 2.

"I'm going, 'Next summer I'm taking off. And I'm going to spend every day with them,' " Hader said of his girls. "It's this weird thing where when you're in this industry, you don't have time to be with them, and it's really, really difficult. I'm getting emotional right now talking about it."

"Congrats, it's the first interview I've ever cried in," he added with a laugh later in the chat.

Hader also recalled having to quit SNL after his second daughter was born ("I was never around"), but looked forward to the time he can have with his kids moving forward.