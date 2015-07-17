According to Bill Hader, his eldest daughter is a princess – with a potty mouth.

During a Thursday night appearance on The Tonight Show to promote Trainwreck, his new movie with Amy Schumer, Hader sat down with host Jimmy Fallon to tell some hilarious stories about his three daughters.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In the clip – which has some NSFW language – Hader describes how 5½-year-old Hannah is obsessed with all things princesses and loves to wander around their home dressed as an elegant, pretty princess – until she realizes they’ve run out of cereal.

“She’ll walk in and I go, ‘Oh hello, Hannah, how are you?’ and she’s like, ‘I’m going to make my breakfast,'” explained Hader, imitating his daughter’s elegant gait as she strolled around the room dressed in full princess attire. “And then she walked into our pantry and saw we had no cereal and I just hear her go ‘F—!'”

Image zoom



Douglas Gorenstein/NBC



The comedian and actor couldn’t help but laugh as he described Hannah’s outrage at the cereal shortage as she came storming back into the room.

“She goes, ‘Woah! Where are the Fruity Pebbles? Where are the Fruity Pebbles?!'” continued Hader. “And then I went in and saw we had no Fruity Pebbles and I was like ‘F—!'”

The former Saturday Night Live star is also dad to Harper, 3 this month, as well as 7-month-old Hayley Clementine.

“I know, it sounds like a fake name,” said Hader with a laugh. “She’s never going to be able to get a fake ID, or anything.”

Trainwreck is in theaters now.