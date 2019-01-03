Bill Hader Cries After Revealing Why He Only Saw His Kids a 'Total of Five Days All Summer'

Bill Hader‘s acting career has run the comedy gamut, but even he can’t restrain the waterworks where his kids are concerned.

The Emmy-winning Barry co-creator and star — who’s also nominated for his performance in the title role at Sunday’s 2019 Golden Globes ceremony — opened up to Variety in a new profile, where he discussed the challenge of balancing his flourishing career with being a dad to his three daughters: Hayley Clementine, 4, Harper, 6, and Hannah Kathryn, 9.

“I think I saw my kids a total of five days all summer. It was terrible,” said Hader, whose divorce from his ex-wife, filmmaker Maggie Carey, was finalized in June.

Variety explained that the Saturday Night Live alum, 40, spent the summer months in part writing for Barry‘s second season and filming his role as adult Richie Tozier in It: Chapter 2.

“I’m going, ‘Next summer I’m taking off. And I’m going to spend every day with them,’ ” Hader said of his girls. “It’s this weird thing where when you’re in this industry, you don’t have time to be with them, and it’s really, really difficult. I’m getting emotional right now talking about it.”

“Congrats, it’s the first interview I’ve ever cried in,” he added with a laugh later in the chat.

Life is hectic at the moment for the star, but luckily, “I’m friends with my ex-wife,” he shared of himself and Carey. (The pair first separated in November 2017 after 11 years of marriage, before Hader filed for divorce that December.)

Hader recalled having to quit SNL after his second daughter was born (“I was never around”), but looks forward to the time he can have with his kids now — in fact, he’s over the moon about the idea of them getting tired of having him around the house.

“They can see me all day if they want,” he said of his upcoming plans for the summer, when he will be writing at home. “They can really get sick of me.”