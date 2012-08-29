Expecting their first child - a son! - via a gestational carrier, the couple have received the much anticipated call that their surrogate is now in labor, E! News confirms.

Bill Rancic: Baby's On His Way!

The final countdown is on: Baby boy is almost here!

After spending the last few days in Vail, Colo. exploring nature — from fly fishing to mountain hikes — and enjoying a variety of sweet and savory treats, Bill and Giuliana Rancic‘s babymoon is coming to a close.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Expecting their first child — a son! — via a gestational carrier, the couple have received the much anticipated call that their surrogate is now in labor, E! News confirms.

“It’s Game Time…” the proud dad-to-be Tweeted Wednesday evening.

And with fans eager to hear the news, Giuliana took to Twitter to confirm, “[You] all will be [first] to know.”