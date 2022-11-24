Jennifer Gates and Nayel Nassar Announce First Pregnancy After 1 Year of Marriage: 'Thankful'

Jennifer Gates and Nayel Nassar are expecting their first baby!

The 25-year-old daughter of billionaire Bill Gates and ex-wife Melinda French Gates announced the pregnancy news in a joint post with her 31-year-old husband. Alongside two sweet photos posted to Instagram on Thanksgiving, they wrote: "Thankful. 💚🍼"

In the post's first photo, the married duo embraced each other while posing in front of a rock wall, surrounded by greenery and rural settings. All the while, Jennifer caressed her baby bump in a flowing, short-sleeve, green dress.

The second image was a solo of Jennifer looking down at her baby bump, which she also placed her hand around.

Jennifer married Nassar, an Olympic equestrian, in October 2021 after nearly four years of dating. The wedding was held at their farm in Westchester County, New York.

Also an accomplished equestrian and owner of Evergate Stables, Jennifer previously said the pair's love for the sport was part of what brought them together.

"Horses are just one part of our life, but we love the sport," she told CNN's EQ equestrian show in 2019. "He's a professional, and I do this as an amateur. So, to be able to share our love and passion for horses with each other is just incredible."

The couple announced their engagement via a January 2020 Instagram post, in which Jennifer called Nassar "one of a kind" while raving about the romantic proposal.

"Absolutely swept me off my feet this past weekend, surprising me in the most meaningful location over one of our many shared passions," she captioned the sweet shot. "I can't wait to spend the rest of our lives learning, growing, laughing and loving together. Yes a million times over."

Nassar also posted photos from the proposal on his own Instagram account, writing, "SHE SAID YES!!"

"I'm feeling like the luckiest (and happiest) man in the world right about now," he continued. "Jenn, you are everything I could have possibly imagined..and so much more. I can't wait to keep growing together through this journey called life, and I simply can't imagine mine without you anymore. Love you more than you can possibly imagine, and thank you for making every single day feel like a dream to me. Here's to forever!"