Bill and Giuliana Rancic Taking a Break from Babies

"Right now we're just taking a breather," Rancic says. "Our new motto is to have fun. We're just going to play the cards that God gave us and enjoy it, even if it means being without children for a while."

Bill Rancic and wife Giuliana — who have publicly struggled with infertility and featured their issues on their Style Network reality show, Giuliana & Bill, this past season — are currently taking a break after trying in vitro fertilization twice in 2010.

“Right now we’re just taking a breather,” the 2004 winner of The Apprentice, 39, told PEOPLE at Nivea’s Teach & Tea event, held last Tuesday at The Lion in New York City.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“Our new motto is to have fun. We’re just going to play the cards that God gave us and enjoy it, even if it means being without children for a while.”



Rancic explained that although he and his E! News host wife aren’t actively pursuing parenthood, the pair is open to all options.

“We’re looking at everything — surrogacy, adoption,” he says. “One of my sisters adopted a boy about five, six years ago so we’ll see … maybe.”

For her part, Giuliana, 36, detailed the rigors and heartbreak of her fertility treatments.

“For two and a half years we tried to have a baby. Almost every day there was either an ultrasound, blood work or a doctor was looking at me. It just got so invasive,” she notes. “And the thing is, IVF does work. It worked for us the first time but we miscarried, sadly. It’s very easy for women — when they fail a couple of times, when they’re not getting pregnant or not having a baby and they’ve been trying for a long time — to get into a very dark place. It’s very hard to crawl out of that place.”

Discussing their joint decision to cease actively trying for a child, Rancic says, “We realized we’re healthy, we can travel and first and foremost, we’re a family, Bill and I. Baby or no baby, we’re a family and we love each other. And we had to come back to remembering who we were before this whole baby journey — a fun couple. We’re now back doing that.”

One example of how Giuliana is having a good time? “I wouldn’t be enjoying prosecco [white wine] today if I was pregnant!”