Baby 10: Top Ten Celebrity Babies Born in 2006

It seems like Hollywood babies are born everyday and although they are all very special to their parents, only a few are born into instant celebrity. For these babies, their birth and eventual life among the fellow rich and famous is filled with constant harassment and speculation from the paparazzi, an instant role as a fashion icon, as well as automatic placement in the hearts of the public.

The yet-to-be-seen second son of Britney Spears and her soon-to-be ex-husband Kevin Federline, entered the world on September 12, only two days before his older brother Sean Preston’s first . Jayden’s much anticipated pictorial debute has only been fueled by the confusion concerning his actual gender and name. Rumored to be a baby boy named Sutton Pierce, Jayden made headlines as the world finally realized that baby Federline was not the name he had been called for more than a month. Time will only tell when Britney will present Jayden to the world (there were rumors that she was either selling them to People OR giving away to a more prestigious glossy magazine), but the drama for this little guy is only beginning as his parents enter divorce proceedings and a custody battle concerning he and his brother, less than two months after his birth.