Gang's All Here! Taylor Hanson, Joanna Gaines and More Celebs Who Have Really Big Families

Longtime musician Taylor Hanson and his wife Natalie are about to add a sixth child to their ever-growing family! The couple are already parents to daughters Wilhelmina “Willa” Jane, 5½, and Penelope “Penny” Anne, 13, plus sons Viggo Moriah, 9½, River Samuel, 12 in September, and 15-year-old Jordan Ezra.

“Natalie and I have always kept a love of adventure and pursuit of rich experiences at the heart of our family. There’s no greater adventure than welcoming a sixth little person to our tribe,” the Hanson member — who is the second oldest in a family of seven children — told PEOPLE exclusively of his newest bundle of joy on the way.