Pregnant Jhené Aiko Joins Big Sean on a Sentimental Trip to His Childhood Homes in Detroit

Jhené Aiko joined Big Sean on a visit to his hometown that was full of meaning.

The rapper, 34, shared photos of a trip down memory lane with his pregnant partner, also 34, when they visited some special places from his upbringing with their families ahead of the birth of their first baby together.

"I got a chance to show Jhené n our family my roots (my old house, grandma's house, high school etc in Detroit) and connect the past with the future in a sense," he wrote. "Can't wait for our lil one to get here n see this🖤"

The photos show the couple and Aiko's 13-year-old daughter, Namiko Love — whom she shares with singer O'Ryan — visiting the two homes and the high school.

"Another perfect day with you 💙," Aiko commented on the photos.

In July, PEOPLE confirmed the news that the Chilombo singer is expecting a baby with the rapper. At the time, the couple was spotted walking in Beverly Hills where the singer was captured in photographs sporting a baby bump.

A representative for Aiko confirmed to PEOPLE, "The couple is overjoyed and looks forward to this next chapter."

Aiko and Big Sean — who have collaborated on music projects frequently — have been together on and off since 2016.

Rumors that the pair are expecting their first baby together began last month after a fan wrote on Twitter that he saw the couple, and Aiko's baby bump, while at a store.

"I jus saw Jhené Aiko and Big Sean at Whole Foods and she's very pregnant. Iktr Sean," the fan tweeted on June 14.