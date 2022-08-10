Pregnant Jhené Aiko Joins Big Sean on a Sentimental Trip to His Childhood Homes in Detroit

The rapper said that he was trying to "connect the past with the future in a sense" with the trip

Published on August 10, 2022 04:52 PM
Big Sean and singer Jhene Aiko attend the Spotify Best New Artist Nominees celebration at Belasco Theatre on 9, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.
Photo: John Sciulli/Getty

Jhené Aiko joined Big Sean on a visit to his hometown that was full of meaning.

The rapper, 34, shared photos of a trip down memory lane with his pregnant partner, also 34, when they visited some special places from his upbringing with their families ahead of the birth of their first baby together.

"I got a chance to show Jhené n our family my roots (my old house, grandma's house, high school etc in Detroit) and connect the past with the future in a sense," he wrote. "Can't wait for our lil one to get here n see this🖤"

The photos show the couple and Aiko's 13-year-old daughter, Namiko Love — whom she shares with singer O'Ryan — visiting the two homes and the high school.

"Another perfect day with you 💙," Aiko commented on the photos.

Jhene Aiko and big sean . FYIbrand comm requested not to be credited

RELATED: Jhené Aiko, Who's Expecting a Baby with Partner Big Sean, Shares Stunning New Maternity Photo

In July, PEOPLE confirmed the news that the Chilombo singer is expecting a baby with the rapper. At the time, the couple was spotted walking in Beverly Hills where the singer was captured in photographs sporting a baby bump.

A representative for Aiko confirmed to PEOPLE, "The couple is overjoyed and looks forward to this next chapter."

Aiko and Big Sean — who have collaborated on music projects frequently — have been together on and off since 2016.

Rumors that the pair are expecting their first baby together began last month after a fan wrote on Twitter that he saw the couple, and Aiko's baby bump, while at a store.

"I jus saw Jhené Aiko and Big Sean at Whole Foods and she's very pregnant. Iktr Sean," the fan tweeted on June 14.

