Big Sean Posts Update on Jhené Aiko's Pregnancy: 'Third Trimester Already, Life is Changing!'

Big Sean and Jhené Aiko Aiko are expecting their first child together

By
Published on September 6, 2022 12:41 PM
Big Sean and singer Jhene Aiko attend the Spotify Best New Artist Nominees celebration at Belasco Theatre on 9, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.
Photo: John Sciulli/Getty

Big Sean is celebrating Jhené Aiko's pregnancy!

On Monday, the rapper, 34, shared a series of sweet photos on Instagram which included personal pics of Aiko's growing baby bump.

"Third trimester already, Life is changing! LottA Gratitude! 🤲🏾🖤🌍✨," Big Sean captioned the collage, which included vintage-style images of Aiko paddling in the ocean wearing a brown bikini and conical hat, with a flower perched behind her left ear.

Aiko is also shown stroking a cat in a red bikini and multi-colored sarong in a video, while other images show the couple cuddling in the surf and Big Sean relaxing in a white shirt and brown leather pants.

In a possible indication of what's the come, one image features a dark blue baby romper bearing the logo of the Detroit Lions. Fittingly for soon-to-be-parents, the gallery ends with the phrase "Pray Big" written on a big wooden sign.

PEOPLE confirmed the news that Aiko, 34, and Big Sean were expecting their first child together in July. Aiko also has a 13-year-old daughter, Namiko Love, who she shares with singer O'Ryan.

"The couple is overjoyed and looks forward to this next chapter," a representative for Aiko told PEOPLE.

The couple — who have collaborated on a number of music projects together — have been together on and off since 2016.

Pregnant Jhené Aiko Joins Big Sean on a Sentimental Trip to His Childhood Homes in Detroit
Renee Rodriguez │ @byreneerodriguez

In May, the "Sativa" singer spoke to PEOPLE about being named an ambassador for Didi Hirsch Mental Health Services and how she's using her music to spread the word.

"As I traveled around and toured, and got to speak to a lot of people and they would share with me their personal stories and share with me how my music has helped them," Aiko said. "And having honest conversations with the people that listen to my music, it's like we're helping each other."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Reflecting on her own mental health journey, the R&B singer said music was always her way of coping — even before she realized it could be for others too.

"Since the time I could write really, I've been dealing with my emotions through writing. That was always my way of getting through difficult things. Even when I was in elementary school, if I was really angry or really anxious about something, I would write about it," Aiko added.

Related Articles
Big Sean and singer Jhene Aiko attend the Spotify Best New Artist Nominees celebration at Belasco Theatre on 9, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.
Big Sean and Jhené Aiko's Relationship Timeline
Jhene Aiko Opens Up About Her Mental Health Journey
Jhené Aiko Sees Daughter Namiko 'Going Through the Same Things' She Did as a Teen: 'It's a Journey'
Pregnant Jhené Aiko Joins Big Sean on a Sentimental Trip to His Childhood Homes in Detroit
Pregnant Jhené Aiko Joins Big Sean on a Sentimental Trip to His Childhood Homes in Detroit
Jhene Aiko Opens Up About Mental Health
Jhené Aiko, Who's Expecting a Baby with Partner Big Sean, Shares Stunning New Maternity Photo
Jhene Aiko and big sean . FYIbrand comm requested not to be credited
Jhené Aiko Is Pregnant, Expecting Her First Baby with Longtime Partner Big Sean
Luisana Lopilato and Michael Bublé attend the 2022 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 15, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada
Michael Bublé and Kids Help Wife Luisana in Baby Bump Art Tradition Ahead of Baby No. 4
Liam Hemsworth, Gabriella Brooks
Liam Hemsworth and Gabriella Brooks' Relationship Timeline
catherine schwarzenegger and chris pratt
Celebrity Babies Born in 2022
https://www.instagram.com/p/CdwQFKRIYzi/ teddysphotos Verified Want to let you all know we’ve had another beautiful baby girl. We are both so in love with her, and over the moon to be a family of 4 x; Ed Sheeran attends The BRIT Awards 2022 at The O2 Arena on February 08, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by JMEnternational/Getty Images)
Celebs Who Were Really, Really Good at Keeping Their Baby News a Secret
Britney Spears
Britney Spears Leaves Fans Confused with Instagram Post About 'Having a Baby'
Jillian Jacqueline Debuts Personal Video for 'Iconic'
Jillian Jacqueline Shares Personal Wedding Footage in Music Video for 'Special' New Single 'Iconic'
Rihanna puts on a leggy display while keeping her growing baby bump covered as she steps out to dinner at Giorgio Baldi
Pregnant Rihanna Says She's in Her Third Trimester, Will Be 'Psycho' About Protecting Her Baby
5 Tips to Help Your Baby Be a Great SleeperCredit: Courtesy Happiest Baby
Dr. Harvey Karp Shares Best Advice for Moms Going Through Postpartum Depression
Rihanna, Monica Braithwaite
Rihanna Says Pregnancy Has 'Unlocked New Levels of Love' for Her Mom in Birthday Shoutout Post
Kelly Osbourne pregnant
Who's Due Next? Celebs Who Are Expecting
Rihanna Vogue cover
Rihanna Talks Her Pregnancy Cravings Including Tangerines Sprinkled with Salt