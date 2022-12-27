Big Sean Dresses Up as Santa for Son Noah's First Christmas — See the Sweet Family Photos!

Big Sean went all out for his little boy's first Christmas.

The rapper, 34, shared photos on Instagram Monday of his family's holiday, which kicked off with him dressing up as Santa Claus and taking family photos with Jhené Aiko and their loved ones, who dressed as a mix of elves and reindeer as they celebrated son Noah Hasani's first Christmas.

"My Boy first Christmas, Santa had to make an appearance for him," the new dad wrote. "Happy Holidays! Love on yo people, they only here for a limited time 🎄❤️✨🤲🏾🌍."

The first photo shows the rapper's mom holding the newborn as Big Sean and Aiko sit on the arms of the couch on either side of her. Also included in the photos are Namiko Love, Jhené's 14-year-old daughter with singer O'Ryan.

The 34-year-old singer posted a series of photos, including some of herself in labor and some of baby Noah after welcoming him in early November.

"✨11/08/22✨💙Noah Hasani💙," Aiko wrote alongside the series of pictures. "After 24 hours of labor, a total lunar eclipse, and while it was pouring rain… he came 🥹 my baby Yoda, my Sani 💙."

Weeks later, the family celebrated Namiko — who goes by Nami — on her 14th birthday.

"Love you Nami! You're one of the smartest, coolest people on 🌎," Big Sean captioned a shot where the two posed together as he held Noah.

"My anime plug and newly big sis! This world is a much better place with you in it! Big 14!" added Big Sean.

The newly minted mom of two also shared a birthday tribute for her teen, writing, "Happy Birthday Namiko! 🥰 the most beautifulest girl in the world 😍."

Aiko and Big Sean first met in 2012 and developed a close friendship, collaborating on several songs together before releasing a joint album, Twenty88, in 2016. While doing publicity for the album, the pair's chemistry became apparent, with the rapper telling Billboard, "I love her and I know she loves me." They have dated on and off in the years since.