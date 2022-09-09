Big Sean Calls Pregnant Jhené Aiko a 'Beautiful Mom' as She Shares New Bump Photos

Jhené Aiko is glowing in her third trimester of pregnancy.

The "Sativa" singer, 34, shared new photos from her pregnancy on Thursday, drawing the attention of partner Big Sean on Instagram.

"Finally found time to do my makeup so we had to take some pics 😊," the soon-to-be mom of two captioned the photos, which show her in a silky maxi-length dress, as well as some close-ups of her makeup.

"Beautiful Mom 💙✨," Big Sean commented on the photos.

The baby will be the first for Big Sean and Aiko's second. Aiko is already a mom to 13-year-old daughter Namiko Love, whom she shares with singer O'Ryan.

Jhene Aiko/Instagram

PEOPLE confirmed earlier this summer that the couple is expecting their first baby together after they were spotted walking in Beverly Hills.

"The couple is overjoyed and looks forward to this next chapter," a rep for Aiko confirmed to PEOPLE at the time.

The singer was first romantically linked to Big Sean, 34, in 2016, and they've since become frequent collaborators on various music projects.

Renee Rodriguez │ @byreneerodriguez

On Monday, the rapper shared a series of sweet photos on Instagram which included personal snaps of Aiko's baby bump.

"Third trimester already, Life is changing! LottA Gratitude! 🤲🏾🖤🌍✨," Big Sean captioned the collage, which included vintage-style images of Aiko paddling in the ocean wearing a brown bikini and conical hat, with a flower perched behind her left ear.

Aiko was also shown stroking a cat in a red bikini and multi-colored sarong in a video, while other images showed the couple cuddling in the surf and Big Sean relaxing in a white shirt and brown leather pants.