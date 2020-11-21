Big Brother Alum Rachel Reilly Shows Off 'Strong' Post-Baby Body a Week After Welcoming Son

Rachel Reilly and Brendon Villegas welcomed their second child together, son Adler Mateo, on Nov. 11

New mom Rachel Reilly is full of appreciation for her body!

“Why I love my #postpartum body! It’s real!!!” she wrote on Instagram, alongside a series of photos which showed the mother of two rocking a two-piece swimsuit during a recent trip to the beach with Villegas and their daughter Adora Borealis, 4½.

“It’s not perfect - it’s strong it’s healing - it gave me a new life,” she continued.

Reilly also went on to share how grateful she felt to enjoy some time outdoors, while also encouraging her followers to “be safe” and do their part to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus. “Also love that I can get out and walk the beach and enjoy fresh air!!!” she wrote, adding, “Be safe wear a mask / social distance.”

Image zoom Rachel Reilly and daughter | Credit: Raachel Reilly/Instagram

Image zoom Rachel Reilly | Credit: Raachel Reilly/Instagram

Villegas, 40, announced baby Adler's birth on Nov. 11, revealing at the time that they hadn't decided on a name just yet.

"Thank you for all the well wishes for Rachel and the baby. Rachel and our baby boy are both healthy and doing well," he wrote on Twitter. "They are recovering at UCLA. I am sure it will not be too long until Rachel shares some pics, but I will leave that up to our momma warrior. No name as of yet."

The couple went on to reveal the newborn’s moniker several days later.

Reilly and Villegas revealed to PEOPLE in May that they were expecting their second child after "trying for a while."

"We are beyond excited,” Reilly said of her pregnancy at the time.

The second-time parents went on to announce the sex of their new addition in September. "It's going to be so fun to have a girl and a boy! Adora is going to teach her baby brother so much and I can't wait to meet him," Reilly previously told PEOPLE, admitting that she "totally wanted a baby boy."

Image zoom Rachel Reilly and son Adler | Credit: Rachel Reilly/Instagram

And while the couple had hoped for a son, Villegas went on to emphasize that their main focus is keeping their family healthy.

"Of course we both wanted a boy, but when you become pregnant immediately before the onset of a major pandemic, all you can focus on is keeping your family safe," he said.