Big Brother's Rachel Reilly and Brendon Villegas Reveals Newborn Son's Name Four Days After Birth

The couple's second child and first son was born on Wednesday

Welcome to the world, Adler Mateo Villegas!

PEOPLE confirmed the name of Rachel Reilly and Brendon Villegas' second child on Monday, after the Big Brother alums welcomed him to the family the previous Wednesday.

Villegas, 40, announced Adler's birth on Twitter Wednesday night, revealing at the time that they hadn't decided on a name just yet.

"Thank you for all the well wishes for Rachel and the baby. Rachel and our baby boy are both healthy and doing well," he wrote. "They are recovering at UCLA. I am sure it will not be too long until Rachel shares some pics, but I will leave that up to our momma warrior. No name as of yet."

Image zoom Rachel Reilly and son Adler | Credit: Rachel Reilly/Instagram

Reilly, 36, and Villegas — who also share 4½-year-old daughter Adora Borealis — revealed to PEOPLE in May that they were expecting their second child after "trying for a while." Said Reilly of her pregnancy at the time, "We are beyond excited."

The second-time parents revealed the sex of their new addition back in September, telling PEOPLE they were "so excited" to bring a baby boy into the family.

"It's going to be so fun to have a girl and a boy! Adora is going to teach her baby brother so much and I can't wait to meet him," Reilly said at the time, admitting that she "totally wanted a baby boy."

And while the couple had hoped for a son, Villegas said the most important thing is that everyone is healthy. "Of course we both wanted a boy, but when you become pregnant immediately before the onset of a major pandemic, all you can focus on is keeping your family safe," he said.

Reilly and Villegas said in September that they were anxious to see how their son will differ from their daughter, whom Villegas said is an "amazing child who is full of energy."

"I imagine having a boy will be different in all the ways we traditionally imagine — e.g., getting peed on while changing a diaper," Villegas teased. Even more, their son will be the "first to carry the family surname."

The couple first met in 2010 on season 12 of Big Brother, before returning to the house for a second time the following year, when Reilly won. They later appeared as a couple on two seasons of The Amazing Race.