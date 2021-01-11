Big Brother's Nicole Franzel and Victor Arroyo Expecting First Child: 'So Blessed'

"We are SO excited," Nicole Franzel captioned their fun announcement

Nicole Franzel and Victor Arroyo are going to be parents!

The engaged Big Brother alums spilled the beans about their "lil sidekick" on the way Sunday night in a fun photo that showed the parents-to-be in bed.

While holding up celebratory bottles and surrounded by snacks in the image, the couple sat in front of a sign reading: "NIC + VIC / LIL SIDEKICK / JULY 2021."

On one side of the announcement there was a sweet photo of the couple sharing a kiss,

while a photo of their ultrasound flanked the other side.

"Nic + Vic = our lil' side kick 👶❤️ We are SO excited to announce that we are PREGNANT!" Franzel, 28, captioned her post. "We feel so blessed & grateful. 🥰 #cococalientefamily 🌶🥥."

Arroyo, 29, posted a photo of himself pointing at a computer monitor that displayed multiple snapshots of their baby's ultrasound, writing, "We're pregnant 😍 *7 week ultrasound picture; currently 11 weeks!! 👨🏽‍🍼."

The season 18 competitors got engaged two years ago on an episode of the CBS reality competition series when Arroyo surprised Franzel with an on-air proposal. (She thought she was entering the game to host a luxury competition.)

"Nic, we met in the Big Brother house over two years ago," Arroyo said in a video message. "And right away, I thought you were the most beautiful girl I've ever seen, and I fell in love with your personality."

'We formed a friendship in the Big Brother house, but our friendship really blossomed outside in the real world," he continued. "I knew the moment that we had that first kiss in New York that I was in love with you."

"And even though I didn't win the money, I walked out of Big Brother with the biggest prize of all, and that's you," Arroyo added, walking into the house (with a fresh haircut and shave!) to get down on one knee in person — and, of course, Franzel said yes.

Back in April, Franzel opened up about altering her wedding plans due to the coronavirus pandemic, writing on Instagram that they "may be changing bc of COVID-19 (a lot is uncertain right now)."