Big Brother 's Jessica Graf and Cody Nickson Expecting Second Child: 'We're So Happy'

Baby makes four!

Big Brother stars Jessica Graf and Cody Nickson are expecting their second child together, the couple announced Wednesday on Graf's podcast, Now What?!.

"After dozens of negative pregnancy tests, Cody and I finally got the results we wanted! We're so happy to announce we are officially expecting a new addition to our family this fall," Graf tells PEOPLE in an exclusive statement.

She added, "You can hear the full story from conception to the doctors visit the helped us realize we were pregnant on the latest episode of my podcast, Now What?!"

Graf and Nickson — who are already parents to 13-month-old daughter Maverick — revealed that they've kept the pregnancy "a secret, this time longer than Maverick's pregnancy."

During the podcast, Graf, 29, recounted the story of when she found out she was pregnant. "It was so unexpected ... we had been trying for months," she explained.

The Amazing Race alumna recalled going to the doctor earlier this year thinking that she had an ovarian cyst.

While Graf was sure she wasn't pregnant, the doctor made her take a urine test before leaving the office just to be safe that she could be put on medication.

"I was on my way to the airport and I get a call from the doctor who says 'I don't know how to tell you this but I can't prescribe you those pills, you're pregnant,' " she shared on the podcast.

"I lost it. I was bawling my eyes out in the car and Facetimed Cody," she remembered.

Graf revealed that thus far her pregnancy "has actually been easier than Maverick's."

"This one's been really really easy. Like no serious pains, super smooth," she said.

While she and Nickson, 35, have not found out the sex of the baby, they're excited about the possibility of a boy or a girl.

"As far as I'm concerned, Maverick was the easiest baby and I thoroughly loved having a little girl," Graf said. "I'm scared of girls as teenagers, but I'm scared of boys as babies."

"We're excited, I'm excited to have two little tots running around," she added. "Now that Maverick knows how to walk she can be a good big sister."

The pair also revealed that they will be doing a "quarantine gender reveal," which they will later post to their YouTube page.

Graf and Nickson welcomed Maverick last March. The soon-to-be mom of two was forced to undergo an emergency cesarean section after suffering extremely high blood pressure.

Maverick was the first child for Graf while Nickson has a daughter, Paisley, from a previous relationship.

The happy couple met on season 19 of Big Brother in summer 2017, and later went on to win season 30 of The Amazing Race. The two then tied the knot in October 2019.