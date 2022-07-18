Big Brother Stars Jessica Graf and Husband Cody Nickson Welcome Third Baby

The couple, who are also Amazing Race winners, shared the exciting news on Sunday

Jessica Graf and Cody Nickson have added another little girl to their family.

The Big Brother stars, who tied the knot after meeting on the CBS reality series, have officially welcomed their third baby together. Graf, 31, and Nickson, 37, welcomed daughter Atlas Ruby Nickson, they announced on Instagram.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Welcome to the world, @AtlasNickson 🤍," the couple posted, sharing that Atlas was born on Saturday, July 16, weighing 6 lb., 1 oz. at birth.

"Me and my new baby girl, Atlas ❤️," Nickson captioned a set of photos of him bonding with his newborn.

In addition to Atlas, Graf and Nickson also share daughters Carter York, 20 months, and Maverick, 3. Nickson also has a daughter, Paisley, from a previous relationship.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The couple met during Big Brother 19 in 2017 and went on to win season 30 of The Amazing Race. Speaking to PEOPLE after their nuptials, the reality stars talked about what it was like falling in love with millions of people watching.

"There was a long time in our relationship where everything we knew about each other, the outside world also new," Graf said about their time on Big Brother. "If you were a live feeder, there were no secrets."

"It wasn't until we finally got some alone time outside of the house where we could start getting to know each other beyond what everyone else knew, and I think that was pretty special."

The couple also told PEOPLE what they imagined their future would be like in five years.

"In five years I am going to be on baby probably number three and exhausted. And, hopefully still pretty," Graf joked.