Big Brother's Jessica Graf and Cody Nickson Welcome Daughter Maverick via Emergency C-Section

It’s a Big Brother baby!

Jessica Graf and Cody Nickson, who tied the knot after meeting on the CBS reality series, welcomed their first child together, a girl named Maverick Nickson, on Sunday, March 17.

Little Maverick weighed 6 lbs., 7 oz., proud dad Nickson revealed on his wife’s Now What?! podcast Wednesday.

But Maverick’s arrival was not without some drama as Graf, 28, was forced to undergo an emergency cesarean section after suffering extremely high blood pressure.

Jessica Graf and daughter Maverick Jessica Graf/Instagram

Jessica Graf and Cody Nickson Jessica Graf/Instagram

Nickson, 33, explained that Graf was not feeling well, prompting the couple to check her blood pressure with a kit they had at home.

When hers read so high it “it didn’t seem possible,” they tried again at a local supermarket — only to find the same result.

“It was 185 over 113 … Once it starts getting that high or even higher, there’s the possibility of stroke, seizure, whatever,” Nickson explained. “It’s really bad.”

Graf was rushed to the emergency room, and doctors informed Nickson that their bundle of joy would be coming via emergency C-section in just 15 minutes.

“We had our baby, we had our baby girl. Fortunately, the surgery went great,” he said. “Jessica is currently recovering. By all means, everything went good with her. Her recovery is doing pretty well.”

He continued, “We couldn’t be happier and thank you for all the thoughts and prayers out there. We have received so much support … We already can’t wait until the next one comes. Jessica said she can wait.”

Jessica Graf and Cody Nickson Angelica Marie Photography

The happy couple met on season 19 of Big Brother in summer 2017, and later went on to win season 30 of The Amazing Race.

They announced they were expecting in September 2018, and that the baby had an expected due date of April 11.

“WE’RE PREGNANT! And I’m over the moon! I’m so excited to bring our first child into this life we have created together!” Graf wrote on Instagram at the time.

Graf and Nickson tied the knot this past October.

“Being surrounded by our closest family and friends and sharing this special day with them was all we ever wanted,” the reality stars told PEOPLE of their wedding.

“We are so lucky to have found each other in the most unconventional of ways but we did. We found our forever in each other and can’t wait to begin this new chapter of our lives.”

Maverick is the first child for Graf while Nickson has a daughter, Paisley, from a previous relationship.