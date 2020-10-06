Big Brother's Jessica Graf and Cody Nickson Welcome Daughter Carter York

She's here!

Big Brother alums Jessica Graf and Cody Nickson welcomed their second child together, a baby girl, on Monday, Oct. 5, the couple confirmed Tuesday on Instagram.

Daughter Carter York Nickson was born at 11:23 p.m., weighing 7 lbs., 2 oz. She measured 19.5 inches long.

To go along with the birth announcement, the proud new parents of two shared a photo of their newborn baby girl (on her own Instagram page!) bundled up in a green beanie and leaf patterned swaddle topped with a name tag.

Graf, 29, and Nickson, 35, are already parents to 18-month-old daughter Maverick. Nickson also has a daughter, Paisley, from a previous relationship.

The couple announced that they were expecting their second child together in early May on Graf's podcast, Now What?!.

"After dozens of negative pregnancy tests, Cody and I finally got the results we wanted! We're so happy to announce we are officially expecting a new addition to our family this fall," Graf told PEOPLE in an exclusive statement.

During the podcast, Graf recounted the story of when she found out she was pregnant. "It was so unexpected ... we had been trying for months," she explained.

The Amazing Race alum recalled going to the doctor earlier this year thinking that she had an ovarian cyst. Although Graf was unsure if she was pregnant, the doctor made her take a urine test before leaving the office just to be safe that she could be put on medication.

"I was on my way to the airport and I get a call from the doctor who says, 'I don't know how to tell you this but I can't prescribe you those pills, you're pregnant,' " she shared on the podcast. "I lost it. I was bawling my eyes out in the car and FaceTimed Cody."

"We're excited — I'm excited to have two little tots running around," she added. "Now that Maverick knows how to walk, she can be a good big sister."

Graf and Nickson welcomed Maverick in March 2019. The reality star was forced to undergo an emergency cesarean section after suffering extremely high blood pressure.